Racine woman reportedly stabbed man with box cutter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly stabbed a man multiple times with a box cutter, caused multiple puncture wounds.

Falandria Williams, 20, of the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with a count of disorderly conduct and second degree recklessly endangering safety, both with usage of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On May 8, a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was clutching his upper left arm and stated he had been stabbed by Williams about 4 to 5 times with a box cutter. Due to severe bleeding, the officer had to use a tourniquet on the victim's arm.

The officer saw that the victim's shirt was blood-soaked and that he had several puncture wounds on his back. The victim said Williams stabbed him when he tried to leave the house. The victim had a 1.5-centimeter puncture wound on the back of his tricep, a 1.5 cm puncture wound on his back just below the left shoulder blade and a 1 cm puncture wound to the top of his left buttock.