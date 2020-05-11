You are the owner of this article.
Racine woman reportedly stabbed man with box cutter
Racine woman reportedly stabbed man with box cutter

RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly stabbed a man multiple times with a box cutter, caused multiple puncture wounds. 

Falandria Williams, 20, of the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with a count of disorderly conduct and second degree recklessly endangering safety, both with usage of a dangerous weapon. 

According to a criminal complaint:

Falandria Williams

Williams

On May 8, a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was clutching his upper left arm and stated he had been stabbed by Williams about 4 to 5 times with a box cutter. Due to severe bleeding, the officer had to use a tourniquet on the victim's arm.

The officer saw that the victim's shirt was blood-soaked and that he had several puncture wounds on his back. The victim said Williams stabbed him when he tried to leave the house. The victim had a 1.5-centimeter puncture wound on the back of his tricep, a 1.5 cm puncture wound on his back just below the left shoulder blade and a 1 cm puncture wound to the top of his left buttock. 

As of Monday morning, Williams remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. Williams will have a status conference on June 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

