Racine woman reportedly stabbed man with box cutter

RACINE — A Racine woman reportedly stabbed a man multiple times with a box cutter, caused multiple puncture wounds.
Falandria Williams, 20, of the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with a count of disorderly conduct and second degree recklessly endangering safety, both with usage of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On May 8, a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was clutching his upper left arm and stated he had been stabbed by Williams about 4 to 5 times with a box cutter. Due to severe bleeding, the officer had to use a tourniquet on the victim's arm.
The officer saw that the victim's shirt was blood-soaked and that he had several puncture wounds on his back. The victim said Williams stabbed him when he tried to leave the house. The victim had a 1.5-centimeter puncture wound on the back of his tricep, a 1.5 cm puncture wound on his back just below the left shoulder blade and a 1 cm puncture wound to the top of his left buttock.
As of Monday morning, Williams remains in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. Williams will have a status conference on June 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: May 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T Albritton
Dalon T Albritton, 3000 block of Seventeenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joseph R Bowers
Joseph R Bowers, 31300 block of Bushnell Road, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Samantha A Duggan
Samantha A Duggan, 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Alexis D Howard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alexis D Howard, Chicago, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alonzo W Jackson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alonzo W Jackson, Wadsworth, Illinois, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than equal to $500).
Vaughn A Mikulance
Vaughn A Mikulance, 6000 block of Johnson Road, Burlington, felony personal ID theft (avoidance).
Stephanie T Steffen
Stephanie T Steffen, 300 block of Meadowview Court, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alfonzo Thomas Jr.
Alfonzo Thomas Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Michael L Torrey
Michael L Torrey, 300 block of Meadowview, Waterford, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamie B Travis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie B Travis, Markham, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Alison A Wasser
Alison A Wasser, 1100 block of North Main Street, Racine, battery to a nurse, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Laquanda D Westbrook
Laquanda D Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Tamia L Westbrook
Tamia L Westbrook, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, use of orleoresin device during the commission of a crime (causing bodily harm).
Falandria K Williams
Falandria K Williams, 1300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
