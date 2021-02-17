Racine woman reportedly known as 'Thieving Margie' facing 11 court cases, mostly for alleged alcohol thefts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 9: Phillips is accused of attempting to shoplift a bottle of silver tequila and a package of lobster tails worth a combined $85.10 from Festival Foods, a place she was reportedly already banned; staff members said they recognized her from previous alleged shoplifting incidents.

As officers searched her belongings, Phillips allegedly said she was "too old for this."

Inside her shopping bag, officers reported finding "a cigarette pack that contained a clear pipe with burnt residue and a Chore Boy" scrubber. The pipe is of the type "commonly used for smoking crack cocaine."

She has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and seven counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Dec. 14: Police say staff at Pick 'n Save, 1202 N. Green Bay Road, reported seeing Phillips putting four bottles of alcohol in her purse, then walking out of the grocery store.

After looking up the address listed for the vehicle Phillips reportedly left the store in, officers responded to the 1600 block of Murray Avenue, where they found Phillips. According to a criminal complaint, she said "she steals the alcohol because she is an alcoholic and she sells it to pay for her addictions" and "stated that she was guilty."