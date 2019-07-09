RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after allegedly kicking an officer in the groin and pepper-spraying a woman.
Sheena N. Montgomery, 33, of the 1000 block of Hilker Place, is charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer, and nine misdemeanors, including five counts of bail jumping, two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Sunday, Racine Police officers responded to the area near Hilker Place and Tenth Street for a fight involving more than 40 people. The officer reported a “riot-like” atmosphere, with more than 50 people in the streets, on sidewalks and private property. There also was loud music playing and vehicles speeding up and down the street.
The crowd dispersed, but an officer was called back about 25 minutes later following a report that a 13-year-old teen was hit in the head with a bottle.
The teen’s family said that Montgomery’s daughter had jumped the teen. The officer reported seeing both Montgomery and her daughter in the crowd earlier. When the teen’s aunt went to Montgomery’s home to discuss the situation, Montgomery reportedly pepper-sprayed and assaulted her.
Montgomery was placed under arrest for assaulting the child’s aunt. Montgomery began yelling at officers and pulling away, resulting in a crowd of 10 to 20 people coming up to officers’ squads and yelling at the officers to let Montgomery go.
Montgomery allegedly refused to get into a squad car, so officers called for a transport wagon. Montgomery told officers that they were only arresting her because she was black and that “white officers only wanted to arrest black people.”
When the transport wagon arrived, Montgomery reportedly kicked an officer in the groin while they were trying to get her in the wagon. Officers said they could see the wagon rocking due to Montgomery kicking and flailing once inside.
After arriving at the jail, Montgomery reportedly refused to get out of the wagon until she was persuaded by deputies.
As of Tuesday, Montgomery remained in custody on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for July 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.