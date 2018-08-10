Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — A Racine woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for reportedly embezzling more than $775,000 from her now-deceased father’s Racine law firm.

Kathleen A. Fetek is charged with defrauding “individuals, charitable organizations and other beneficiaries of estates being administered by her father’s law firm,” according to the indictment filed Tuesday.

Fetek worked for her attorney father, James Fetek, from 2012 until his death in 2016. By 2014, the indictment alleges, Fetek had created a system in which she would divert money belonging to beneficiaries and estates represented by Fetek Law Office and keep it for herself.

The indictment alleges that Fetek would write herself checks from the firm’s account, signing her mother’s name. She then cashed the checks at various locations, such as banks and liquor stores.

Fetek would then allegedly prepare and mail “materially false distribution summaries and estate account documentation” to beneficiaries. These false documents were then filed in probate court.

After her father’s death, Fetek reportedly provided the firm’s records to a new attorney, providing the checks she cashed for herself that were altered to look as if they were written to beneficiaries. An FBI investigation uncovered Fetek’s plot.

If convicted of mail fraud, Fetek faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to a release issued by the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

She would also face up to three years supervision after her release and be forced to pay the victims of the crime restitution.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Richard G. Frohling and is scheduled to be heard before Judge David E Jones.

Fetek’s initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Milwaukee Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave.

