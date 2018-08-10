RACINE — A Racine woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for reportedly embezzling more than $775,000 from her now-deceased father’s Racine law firm.
Kathleen A. Fetek is charged with defrauding “individuals, charitable organizations and other beneficiaries of estates being administered by her father’s law firm,” according to the indictment filed Tuesday.
Fetek worked for her attorney father, James Fetek, from 2012 until his death in 2016. By 2014, the indictment alleges, Fetek had created a system in which she would divert money belonging to beneficiaries and estates represented by Fetek Law Office and keep it for herself.
The indictment alleges that Fetek would write herself checks from the firm’s account, signing her mother’s name. She then cashed the checks at various locations, such as banks and liquor stores.
Fetek would then allegedly prepare and mail “materially false distribution summaries and estate account documentation” to beneficiaries. These false documents were then filed in probate court.
After her father’s death, Fetek reportedly provided the firm’s records to a new attorney, providing the checks she cashed for herself that were altered to look as if they were written to beneficiaries. An FBI investigation uncovered Fetek’s plot.
If convicted of mail fraud, Fetek faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to a release issued by the Eastern District of Wisconsin’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.
She would also face up to three years supervision after her release and be forced to pay the victims of the crime restitution.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. District Attorney Richard G. Frohling and is scheduled to be heard before Judge David E Jones.
Fetek’s initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing is set for Aug. 29 at the Milwaukee Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, 517 E. Wisconsin Ave.
James Fetek paid his drugged up daughter, with estate money, to sell the houses that were left to estates. He paid his grandkids, who were also on drugs, to remove the contents from the estate homes. The contents largely disappeared. His wife was a witness to many wills that he drafted and in which he made himself the executor. She used her maiden name. This scam has been a family affair for years and the Racine courts were complicit in that mess. Estates ran on and on for years. Inventories were repeatedly postponed and sometimes never submitted. And James Fetek was personally sued in 2011 for "tortious interference" when he manipulated a very old woman into signing a will making him the executor. The plaintiff in that case, an animal shelter, won summary judgment when the court found that there was enough evidence for the case to go to a jury. That case was chock full of evidence that there was something seriously wrong going on at that law firm. The courts saw the evidence in that case. And the courts should have reported the misconduct to the judicial commission. Instead, they all continued to cover up for Fetek. The FBI, unfortunately, is only scratching the surface.
Thanks for this comment; just as interesting as the main article. Sounds like the Fetek story would make a great Dateline documentary.
In my opinion, this started way before 2012. I wrote letters to the District Attorney and The Office of Lawyer Regulations back in 2004. Of coarse I was ignored. I believe The Office of Lawyer Regulations politely told me it was none of my business. It started the first time we met with him. He said there was not enough money to open an account and he would just put it in his. After that, he said he gave my father a check for $50,000 and my father cashed it and probably buried the money somewhere. Fetek's actions were suspicious from the beginning and I am sure this was going on for a long time. My father died in 2001 and his estate was still not settled when Fetek passed. Fetek handled several of my aunt's and uncle's estates and although I don't have proof, I believe he took a lot of money from my family. The only reason his daughter was caught is because he died and she got sloppy.
So essentially you are using this as an opportunity to try and drag somebody down because you have a long standing grudge? You make claims of "thinking your relatives were hood winked" without any evidence by your own admittance. The reason money is put in to trust accounts is to stop heirs from running amok with finances until probate is settled. You dont run a 50 year successful practice in a shady manner.. you cannot get away with it that long. If you took time to read the article correctly it was check forgery and fraud. Even if a lawyer was running a trust account scheme it would not work in any way shape or form in the manner of this crime. This crime was about as simple as it gets.. steal money via forged checks. cook the books (the books the employee wasnt allowed to access) so the employer doesnt find out and eventually get caught when no more money is coming in to cover prior thefts.You cannot get away with this crime.. period and given the variance in estate sizes you couldnt keep a ponzi scheme afloat for 50 years. You are letting your cognitive dissonance get the better of you.. likely because you were unhappy with your share of an estate.
Since some of the thefts occurred while her father was alive, he and his insurance company are liable. He was the steward of those accounts and if he didn’t know what she was up to he should have. She’ll do five years at best. This is what cocaine and gambling get you. Her and daddy were thick as thieves. As usual, JT left out 80% of the whole story.
This is mostly correct with exception of the attorneys involvement. The thief had no fiduciary roles in the firm and took advantage due to the attorneys deteriorating health which began with a surgery in 2014 and culminated in dying from cancer.
wow what schemers these snowflakes are...is that what we as the older wiser generation has to look forward to...this was a silver spoon spoiled brat and now she will get 20 years in federal prison...Good!! It will always catch up to you...You got that all you law breakers!!
Fortunately, all your generation has to look forward to is senility. Your incoherent ramblings show that some have already started.
Another idiot. It never works Kathy no matter how smart you think you were. Look behind you. The long arm of the law will always get cha.
If we use Randy Bryce logic, we could rationalize this in a number of ways.
Go back to your cult. Maybe they will find your weak jokes witty.
