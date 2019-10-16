RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after reportedly nearly striking a deputy’s squad head-on while allegedly driving drunk, and having a loaded gun in her possession.
Theosha O. Mcintyre, 37, of the 3000 block of Gates Street, is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxication.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was on patrol Wednesday near Sixth and Marquette streets when he saw a vehicle swerve from its lane of travel. The vehicle was traveling toward him, and he had to swerve to the right to avoid being hit head-on, the deputy stated.
The deputy tried stopping the vehicle, which initially stopped in traffic, but eventually moved again. The vehicle turned onto Ninth Street and stopped on the side of the road.
The deputy identified the driver as Mcintyre, who said she had not observed the deputy traveling toward her vehicle. The deputy also said Mcintyre gave conflicting statements about where she was coming from.
Mcintyre was reportedly unable to complete sobriety test and a preliminary breath test resulted in a 0.237 blood alcohol concentration.
In the vehicle, deputies reported finding a bottle of alcohol on the front seat, and a 9mm handgun with three rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber with its safety off.
While on the way to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, Mcintyre reportedly admitted to having a gun and said deputies were “ruining her life.”
As of Wednesday, Mcintyre remained in custody on a $1,000 signature bond, online records show. A status conference in her case is set for Jan. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
