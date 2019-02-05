MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing numerous charges after police learned she was driving a vehicle Monday night that was reportedly stolen from an area homeless shelter.
At 11:14 p.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant Police were dispatched to the area of Taylor and Lathrop avenues after a gray SUV went into a ditch, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
Officers said the driver, 30-year-old Angela Marie Grecian of Racine, exhibited signs of impairment. Police administered field sobriety tests which reportedly showed Grecian was impaired. She was arrested and transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw.
While at the hospital, the Racine Police Department received a report that a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO) shelter, 2000 DeKoven Ave. Police determined that the stolen vehicle was the one Grecian was caught driving.
Grecian was transported to the Racine County Jail, where she remained in custody as of Monday night. She was charged Monday with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated (second offense), operating after revocation and failure to install ignition interlock device.
Grecian has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 14 in Racine County Circuit Court.
