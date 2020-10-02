Racine woman needed Flight for Life after break-in, police say; one of three alleged attackers charged

RACINE — A woman required Flight for Life after she was robbed and assaulted during a reported break-in on Sept. 21, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
On Friday, Jamall A. Robinson, 33, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, burglary and theft. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:07 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkview Drive for a report of an assault.
The victim had an "extremely swollen" face and there were blood splatters throughout the apartment. She had a gash on her face from the middle of her forehead to her eyebrows that required stitches. She was transported by rescue to Ascension Hospital Emergency Room and later to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life. She said three men kicked in her rear door, robbed her and beat her with a pistol.
The woman said she knew two of the attackers, one being Robinson, but didn't know the third. All three had handguns on them, she reportedly told police, and she said they stole $200 from the kitchen and $50 from her pocket.
Robinson was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Friday.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
The criminal complaint indicates that Robinson has prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon with first-degree reckless injury in 2017, possession of cocaine in 2009, possession with intent to deliver cocaine in 2007, perjury before a court in 2007 and possession with intent to deliver marijuana in 2006.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamall A Robinson
Jamall A Robinson, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), burglary of a building or dwelling, felony theft from person or corpse, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Darius R White
Darius R White, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Edward A Kraemer
Edward A Kraemer, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Averion B Thomas
Averion B Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Jason M Erickson
Jason M Erickson, 400 block of South Pine Street, Burlington, threat to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4ht offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked
Chelsy A Hammill
Chelsy A Hammill, Homeless, Racine, financial transaction card (fraudulent use between $2,500-$5,000), felony personal ID theft (financial gain), receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Armoni J Lasley
Armoni J Lasley, N2400 block of Phyllis Wheatly Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Jeremy G Lavender
Jeremy G Lavender, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Christopher L Pegues
Christopher L Pegues, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer)
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.