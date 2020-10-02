Racine woman needed Flight for Life after break-in, police say; one of three alleged attackers charged

RACINE — A woman required Flight for Life after she was robbed and assaulted during a reported break-in on Sept. 21, according to criminal charges filed Friday.

On Friday, Jamall A. Robinson, 33, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, was charged with felony counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, burglary and theft. He also faces misdemeanor charges of theft, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 9:07 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkview Drive for a report of an assault.

The victim had an "extremely swollen" face and there were blood splatters throughout the apartment. She had a gash on her face from the middle of her forehead to her eyebrows that required stitches. She was transported by rescue to Ascension Hospital Emergency Room and later to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life. She said three men kicked in her rear door, robbed her and beat her with a pistol.

The woman said she knew two of the attackers, one being Robinson, but didn't know the third. All three had handguns on them, she reportedly told police, and she said they stole $200 from the kitchen and $50 from her pocket.