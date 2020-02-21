You are the owner of this article.
Racine woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash
Racine woman killed in three-vehicle Mount Pleasant crash

Fatal crash

A Honda driven by a 47-year-old Racine woman was "split in half" after a a three-vehicle crash near Highway 11 and Cozy Acre Road in Mount Pleasant on Thursday evening. Mount Pleasant Police reported that the woman was found dead underneath one of the other involved vehicles. 

 Submitted photo

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman was killed after her vehicle "split in half" during a three-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant Thursday evening. 

At 10:47 p.m., Mount Pleasant Police officers and the South Shore Fire Department responded to the area near Highway 11 and Cozy Acres Road for a three-vehicle crash, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

A Honda traveling east on Highway 11 reportedly crossed over into the westbound lane and sideswiped a Mazda. The Honda then lost control and was sheared in half by a Dodge vehicle, which was also traveling west.

The Honda's driver — a 47-year-old woman from Racine — was found dead underneath the Dodge involved in the crash. The woman's name is being withheld until proper notification can be made to her family. 

The Dodge had major front end damage, and the female driver was treated at Ascension Hospital for minor injuries. Her two passengers were treated by South Shore and released. 

The Mazda's driver was trapped and extracted, and then transported to Froedtert Trauma Center in Milwaukee with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to conduct a crash reconstruction of the scene due to the severity of the injuries and the fatality.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mount Pleasant Police or Crime Stoppers.

Mount Pleasant PD was assisted by the Racine County Sheriff's Office for UAV Drone support. Sturtevant Police assisted with traffic control, the Wisconsin State Patrol helped with technical reconstruction and South Shore Fire Department provided medical treatment and scene clean up.

