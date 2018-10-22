CALEDONIA — A woman was killed and her husband was hospitalized after a freak accident over the weekend in which a tree fell on their vehicle, according to Caledonia Police.
The accident occurred at about 10:37 a.m. Saturday in the 9800 block of Four Mile Road. High winds at the time knocked over the tree, according to Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larson.
The woman has been identified as Michelle Martin, 52, of Racine. Her husband is 51-year-old William Martin.
The Journal Times will update this story when more information is available.