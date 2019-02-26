RACINE — A Racine woman was released on a signature bond Tuesday, after being charged with operating while intoxicated for the fifth time.
Patricia L. Beaulieu, 44, of the 1500 block of Erie Street, is charged with a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fifth offense, and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.
If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and as much as a $25,000 fine for the felony charge and up to a $2,500 fine and one year in jail for the misdemeanor charge.
Beaulieu was granted a signature bond of $20,000 in Racine Circuit Court Tuesday. Stipulations of the bond include that she is prohibited from driving and consuming or possessing alcohol. Beaulieu was also ordered to be fitted with a device meant to detect any alcohol consumption.
Beaulieu was charged with this most recent OWI after she was found to be the driver of a white Dodge Charger that struck a parked car while traveling southeast in the 3200 block of Osborne Boulevard, just north of Kinzie Avenue, at 11:37 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
According to the criminal complaint:
Beaulieu allegedly fled the scene of the crash but was followed by a witness and was later located walking back toward the crash scene.
Inside the vehicle, police reported finding a cooler behind the driver’s seat containing three cans of Miller Lite beer and an open bottle of gin. Beaulieu’s purse and cell phone were also found in the car.
She was unable to successfully complete any field sobriety tests at the scene.
Beaulieu has been convicted of operating while intoxicated in Racine four previous times between 1997 and 2017. An ignition interlock device was placed in her vehicle in 2017 and her license was revoked.
A preliminary hearing in this case is set for 9 a.m. on March 14 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Long time loser!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.