RACINE — A Racine woman is facing 20 charges after allegedly stealing the debit card of an elderly family member.
Sandra M. Hansen, 28, of the 2800 block of Arlington Avenue, is charged with: two felony counts of personal identity theft for financial gain; one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs; two counts of misdemeanor theft; and 15 counts of felony bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Hansen used the debit card once on March 26 at Landmark Credit Union, 1931 Grove Ave., and again on Tuesday, at Walgreens, 1920 Douglas Ave.
When a Racine police officer went to arrest Hansen on Tuesday, she asked to smoke one last cigarette. The officer let her, and then Hansen reportedly tried to obscure the officer’s view as she dropped a 30mg oxycodone pill into the car’s center console.
Hansen allegedly admitted she did not have a prescription for the pill and also admitted to “middling drug transactions.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hansen remained in custody at the County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond, online records show. She is due in court for a preliminary hearing on April 18.
She is a druggie..they will do nothing to her..back to treatment then go out and get high and steal again... the safest place for her is being locked up ...9 months minimum... away from drugs..
