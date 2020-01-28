Racine woman, 37, dies after head-on car crash in Kenosha County

SOMERS — A 37-year-old Racine woman died Monday evening after a head-on crash in Kenosha County.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on the East Frontage Road of Interstate 94, just south of Highway E in the Village of Somers.

The woman, whose name has not yet been released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

After an initial investigation, deputies found that the woman’s vehicle, a Chevy Cobalt, was driving northbound when it crossed the center line and collided with a Kia Rio headed southbound.

The driver of the Kia Rio, a 31-year-old Racine man, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital but was released soon after.

“No intoxicants were detected on either operator. The operator of the Kia is cooperating with the investigation,” the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reported. The investigation is considered ongoing, as of Tuesday morning.

This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.

