 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Racine woman claims panic attack caused her to flee from police

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing several charges after allegedly trying to flee from police.

Michelle Williams-Hamilton

Williams-Hamilton

Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton, 48, of the 1300 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:29 p.m. Monday a Racine County Sherriff's Office deputy saw a BMW traveling north on South Memorial Drive without registration plates.

The deputy was following the vehicle when it reportedly suddenly changed lanes, and began braking suddenly and then speeding up.

The deputy activated his lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but it reportedly began to accelerate, drove around a parking lot and then sped into traffic.

People are also reading…

The BMW continued to speed up and slow down, according to the complaint, drove through a stop sign, made a fast turn onto West Street and drove through an intersection with no regard for other vehicles before jumping a curb and crashing into a wooden picket fence. 

Doomsday Clock , Moves Closer to Midnight , Than Ever Before. On January 24, the science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds before midnight. On January 24, the science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists moved the Doomsday Clock to 90 seconds before midnight. NPR reports that the metaphorical measure of challenges facing humanity has now moved closer to widespread calamity than ever before. NPR reports that the metaphorical measure of challenges facing humanity has now moved closer to widespread calamity than ever before. According to the scientific body, the decision was made "largely though not exclusively" to Russia's war in Ukraine. Each January, the group evaluates the state of the world and updates the clock accordingly. In 2020, the clock was set to 100 seconds to midnight and was the first time the clock was counted in seconds rather than minutes. At the time, the scientific group, warned that humanity was, "at doom's doorstep.". In 2021 and 2022, the clock remained at, 100 seconds to midnight. However, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the global ramifications of its aggression have inched humanity ten metaphorical seconds closer to annhilation. The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and livable planet, Science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, via NPR. The Doomsday Clock is sounding an alarm for the whole of humanity. We are on the brink of a precipice. But our leaders are not acting at sufficient speed or scale to secure a peaceful and livable planet, Science and security board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, via NPR. The Chicago-based group of scientists was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and other scientists who contributed to the Manhattan Project. The Chicago-based group of scientists was founded in 1945 by Albert Einstein and other scientists who contributed to the Manhattan Project

The driver, identified as Williams-Hamilton, reportedly got out of the BMW and ran.

She was tased after ignoring multiple commands.

A passenger also got out of the vehicle and reportedly said the driver picked him up in Kenosha and that he told her to pull over but she refused.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found a glass crack pipe near the driver's side door inside a Pall Mall cigarette box.

According to the complaint, Williams-Hamilton said she may have had a panic attack and did not know what was going on, and did not think she had done anything wrong. She also reportedly apologized for her actions and fleeing. 

Williams-Hamilton was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

British scientists get front row seat as iceberg the size of London breaks off ice shelf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News