Racine woman claims panic attack caused her to flee from police

RACINE — A Racine woman is facing several charges after allegedly trying to flee from police.

Michelle H. Williams-Hamilton, 48, of the 1300 block of Prospect Street, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint, at 6:29 p.m. Monday a Racine County Sherriff's Office deputy saw a BMW traveling north on South Memorial Drive without registration plates.

The deputy was following the vehicle when it reportedly suddenly changed lanes, and began braking suddenly and then speeding up.

The deputy activated his lights and tried to stop the vehicle, but it reportedly began to accelerate, drove around a parking lot and then sped into traffic.

The BMW continued to speed up and slow down, according to the complaint, drove through a stop sign, made a fast turn onto West Street and drove through an intersection with no regard for other vehicles before jumping a curb and crashing into a wooden picket fence.

The driver, identified as Williams-Hamilton, reportedly got out of the BMW and ran.

She was tased after ignoring multiple commands.

A passenger also got out of the vehicle and reportedly said the driver picked him up in Kenosha and that he told her to pull over but she refused.

A search of the vehicle reportedly found a glass crack pipe near the driver's side door inside a Pall Mall cigarette box.

According to the complaint, Williams-Hamilton said she may have had a panic attack and did not know what was going on, and did not think she had done anything wrong. She also reportedly apologized for her actions and fleeing.

Williams-Hamilton was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.