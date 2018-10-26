MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk with a child younger than 16 in the car early Friday in Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant police Friday reported in a news release that Joyce S. Gandy, 36, or the 1200 block of Jones Avenue, was pulled over at 1:42 a.m. at Ole Davidson Road and Highway MM because her vehicle had been reported “swerving all over the roadway.”
During the traffic stop, it was determined that Gandy was impaired, and officers conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Gandy, which she reportedly failed. In the vehicle was a 5-year-old child.
It was later determined that Gandy is out on bail for a battery and disorderly conduct charges. She was also arrested for operating while intoxicated in 2007. During the investigation officers determined that Gandy was impaired with alcohol and possibly other intoxicants in her system.
Gandy was charged with OWI first offense with a child under 16, two counts of bail jumping, and deviation from designated lane of traffic. She was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital for an evidentiary blood draw and then to the Racine County Jail, where she remained in custody as of Friday night.
Her next court date is set for Jan. 8.
