Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover crash with a minor in her car.
Selena R. Garcia, 30, of the 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:26 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and Chicago Street for a two-car accident, including a rolled-over car.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he saw a Nissan SUV with heavy, disabling damage. The car was westbound but ended up in the eastbound lanes and was leaking fluids from underneath. A witness said he helped flip one of the cars involved back over; a woman, later identified as Garcia, and a child were inside. He said there was no booster seat or child safety restraint seat located in the car. The child was taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Garcia was seated on the sidewalk and said she was the only person in the car. She said that her ID was in the car but it was later found on her. The officer noticed her speech was slowed and slurred and her eyes were partially open. She said she hasn't been drinking that day; she was given a breath test and it yielded a result of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.
Garcia was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Miguel A Martinez, 1200 block of Terrace Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Richard Lee Bizzle Jr., 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Eric W Eisel, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Selena R Garcia, 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Ashley (aka Amber Cutsforth) L Hawley, 1800 block of Marquette Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Kevin M Lloyd, 900 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David L Luckett Jr., 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon).
Randy (aka Garrett Reeves) L McBride, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ericka L A Bergevain, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.