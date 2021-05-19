 Skip to main content
Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car
Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover crash with a minor in her car.

Selena R. Garcia, 30, of the 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:26 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and Chicago Street for a two-car accident, including a rolled-over car.

Selena Garcia

Garcia

When the officer arrived on the scene, he saw a Nissan SUV with heavy, disabling damage. The car was westbound but ended up in the eastbound lanes and was leaking fluids from underneath. A witness said he helped flip one of the cars involved back over; a woman, later identified as Garcia, and a child were inside. He said there was no booster seat or child safety restraint seat located in the car. The child was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Garcia was seated on the sidewalk and said she was the only person in the car. She said that her ID was in the car but it was later found on her. The officer noticed her speech was slowed and slurred and her eyes were partially open. She said she hasn't been drinking that day; she was given a breath test and it yielded a result of 0.25, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Garcia was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

