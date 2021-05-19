Racine woman charged with first OWI after being involved in a rollover crash with a child in the car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her operating while intoxicated, first offense, after allegedly being involved in a rollover crash with a minor in her car.

Selena R. Garcia, 30, of the 4800 block of Maryland Avenue, is charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:26 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Kinzie Avenue and Chicago Street for a two-car accident, including a rolled-over car.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he saw a Nissan SUV with heavy, disabling damage. The car was westbound but ended up in the eastbound lanes and was leaking fluids from underneath. A witness said he helped flip one of the cars involved back over; a woman, later identified as Garcia, and a child were inside. He said there was no booster seat or child safety restraint seat located in the car. The child was taken to the hospital for their injuries.