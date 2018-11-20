RACINE — A local woman has been accused of defrauding a Chicago church after she allegedly cashed two checks illegally. Combined, the checks were worth more than $1,900, according to the Racine Police Department.
Briyanna E. Ellis, 23, of the 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, faces up to 12 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000 if she is convicted on two counts of uttering a forgery, which is a felony.
Police reported that Ellis cashed the checks in January, but court records show that a warrant wasn’t issued until August and that she made an initial appearance in court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Jan. 4, Ellis cashed two allegedly fraudulent checks at the Pump and Pantry gas station, 1826 Douglas Ave. Both checks were worth the same amount: $951.29.
A bank manager told police that the account the fraudulent checks belonged to had been closed, since multiple counterfeit checks were passed on the account. The bank, which is not named in the criminal complaint, found that the fraudulent checks had been printed on a different type of paper than authentic checks from the account. The checks that Ellis allegedly cashed on Jan. 4 had been printed on a different type of paper.
The account belonged to a church in Chicago, where Ellis told police she had been employed from June through September of 2017.
Police said that Ellis admitted to cashing the checks in January and “wanted to make arrangements for repayment.” When the complaint was submitted on Aug. 1, police said that Ellis had made no such arrangements to pay back the church.
Court records show that Ellis pleaded no contest to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2017, which is her only criminal conviction in Wisconsin. At the time that charge was filed against her, Ellis had been living in Zion, Ill.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Tuesday.
Yea i will pay you Back!!! and Jacato drive just keeps going strong!!
