Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her 3rd OWI after reportedly telling officers she "shouldn't be driving."
Kristen M. Arneson, 24, of the 4000 block of North Main Street, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, failure to install ignition interlock device and operation of a motor vehicle while revoked and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a deputy was on patrol on Interstate 94 near mile marker 328 when a witness called to report a reckless driver in a Toyota who was swerving and traveling below the speed limit.
The deputy located the car and learned the driver, Arneson, had a revoked license due to a prior OWI. The car deviated from its lane and went into the grassy median. The deputy made contact with Arneson who confirmed she had a revoked license and that she had an ignition interlock device requirement but had not installed it. She began crying and stated she "shouldn't be driving." She was placed under arrest for an OWI.
Arneson was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Aug. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 8
Today's mugshots: June 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert L Leo Jr.
Robert L Leo Jr., 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tabitha N Lutze
Tabitha N Lutze, 1100 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Davina L Amaro
Davina L Amaro, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Christian Lee Donner
Christian Lee Donner, 2000 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take (less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin J Kramer
Justin J Kramer, 2100 block of Mead Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
David E Hansen
David E Hansen, 3100 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).