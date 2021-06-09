 Skip to main content
Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI
RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her 3rd OWI after reportedly telling officers she "shouldn't be driving."

Kristen M. Arneson, 24, of the 4000 block of North Main Street, has been charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, failure to install ignition interlock device and operation of a motor vehicle while revoked and five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a deputy was on patrol on Interstate 94 near mile marker 328 when a witness called to report a reckless driver in a Toyota who was swerving and traveling below the speed limit.

Kristen Arneson

Arneson

The deputy located the car and learned the driver, Arneson, had a revoked license due to a prior OWI. The car deviated from its lane and went into the grassy median. The deputy made contact with Arneson who confirmed she had a revoked license and that she had an ignition interlock device requirement but had not installed it. She began crying and stated she "shouldn't be driving." She was placed under arrest for an OWI.

Arneson was given a $2,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Aug. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

