Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI after rear-ending a police car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was charged with her 3rd OWI after allegedly rear-ending a police car.
Amy M. Tremmel, 50, of the 3600 block of Charles Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was finishing a traffic stop at the 6800 block of Washington Avenue and was seated in his car when it was hit from behind.
The officer approached the driver, Tremmel, and noticed her eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that her balance was unsteady. She said she was coming from the Rhino Bar and she was drinking that night. According to a preliminary breath test, she had a blood alcohol content of 0.19.
Tremmel was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 22
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Dubois
Richard A Dubois, 5400 block of Washington Road, Kenosha, misdemeanor bail jumping.
McCoy Jones
McCoy Jones, 1900 block of Hickory Grove, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
David C Juarez
David C Juarez, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David Martin Rakauskas
David Martin Rakauskas, 2700 block of Pond View Lane, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer.
Troy A Stewart
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Troy A Stewart, 3400 block of Indian Trail, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Amy M Tremmel
Amy M Tremmel, 3600 block of Charles Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Juleanna R Deltoro
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juleanna R Deltoro, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Charles A Von Haden
Charles A Von Haden, 2800 block of Chicory Road, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, incest.