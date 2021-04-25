Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI after rear-ending a police car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was charged with her 3rd OWI after allegedly rear-ending a police car.

Amy M. Tremmel, 50, of the 3600 block of Charles Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, an officer was finishing a traffic stop at the 6800 block of Washington Avenue and was seated in his car when it was hit from behind.

The officer approached the driver, Tremmel, and noticed her eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that her balance was unsteady. She said she was coming from the Rhino Bar and she was drinking that night. According to a preliminary breath test, she had a blood alcohol content of 0.19.

Tremmel was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

