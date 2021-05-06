Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly crashing into a front porch

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her third OWI after allegedly crashing into a front porch.
Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 63, of the 1700 block of Mead Street, is charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, six misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue for an accident.
Upon arrival, an officer saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to Gillespie on the front lawn of a house. The brick front porch of the house was completely destroyed. Another car was parked and had heavy front end damage and driver side damage. There was another Chevy Trailblazer with rear passenger side damage and tail light debris by the car.
Gillespie admitted to having a few beers and gave a preliminary breath test with a 0.166 BAC result, more than twice the legal limit. Her purse was searched; an officer reportedly found eight Percocet pills, 10 Gabapentin pills, five Metoprolol Succinate Extended Release pills, one Crean capusle, nine Pliva Fluoxetie Hydrochloride pills and six Clopidogrel Bisulfate pills.
Gillespie was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew S Baker
Matthew S Baker, Janesville, Wisconsin, forgery, felony theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000), uttering a forgery.
Brenda Katherine Gillespie
Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Carolyn M Mallit
Carolyn M Mallit, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Benigno Q Velasquez
Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, capture an image of nudity without consent, possession of child pornography.
Danielle Ann Lastufka
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gabriel W Sndyer
Gabriel W Sndyer, Minooka, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jason A Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jason A Turner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Zachary G Ailes
Zachary G Ailes, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Iyad M Alabed
Iyad M Alabed, 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another.