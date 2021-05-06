Racine woman charged with 3rd OWI after allegedly crashing into a front porch

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her third OWI after allegedly crashing into a front porch.

Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 63, of the 1700 block of Mead Street, is charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, six misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 2300 block of Kinzie Avenue for an accident.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer belonging to Gillespie on the front lawn of a house. The brick front porch of the house was completely destroyed. Another car was parked and had heavy front end damage and driver side damage. There was another Chevy Trailblazer with rear passenger side damage and tail light debris by the car.

Gillespie admitted to having a few beers and gave a preliminary breath test with a 0.166 BAC result, more than twice the legal limit. Her purse was searched; an officer reportedly found eight Percocet pills, 10 Gabapentin pills, five Metoprolol Succinate Extended Release pills, one Crean capusle, nine Pliva Fluoxetie Hydrochloride pills and six Clopidogrel Bisulfate pills.