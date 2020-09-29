Racine woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars.

Lyneece R. Daniels-Branch, 24, of the 1800 block of Domanik Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marquette Street and Nelson Court for a report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers observed three parked cars to be struck by a black Saturn. The driver, Daniels-Branch, struck the parked cars and then came to a stop.

When officers made contact, they observed two open and empty 12 ounce Seagrams bottles lying on the floor behind the driver’s seat. Daniels-Branch stated she only hit one vehicle and that she was coming from Burger King. Officers smelled an odor of intoxicants emanating from her breath and observed her to have glossy eyes.

While performing the standardized field sobriety tests, she showed many clues of intoxication. She claimed she wasn’t intoxicated and that she just had medical issues. She was taken into custody for operating while under the influence.