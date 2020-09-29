Racine woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars.
Lyneece R. Daniels-Branch, 24, of the 1800 block of Domanik Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marquette Street and Nelson Court for a report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers observed three parked cars to be struck by a black Saturn. The driver, Daniels-Branch, struck the parked cars and then came to a stop.
When officers made contact, they observed two open and empty 12 ounce Seagrams bottles lying on the floor behind the driver’s seat. Daniels-Branch stated she only hit one vehicle and that she was coming from Burger King. Officers smelled an odor of intoxicants emanating from her breath and observed her to have glossy eyes.
While performing the standardized field sobriety tests, she showed many clues of intoxication. She claimed she wasn’t intoxicated and that she just had medical issues. She was taken into custody for operating while under the influence.
When being taken in for a blood draw, she began screaming at the officers and called the officers and doctors “raggity expletives.” She had to be physically restrained in order for her blood to be drawn. She tried to pull away from the nurse and kick the officers.
Daniels-Branch was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.
A status conference is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Emanuel Fonseca
Emanuel Fonseca, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Tiffany U Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tiffany U Johnson, 1200 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Dontavis J Jones
Dontavis J Jones, 2100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Shawn E Londre
Shawn E Londre, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Christopher M Meekma
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher M Meekma, 2700 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lyneece R Daniels-Branch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lyneece R Daniels-Branch, 1800 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
