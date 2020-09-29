 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Racine woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars
0 comments

Racine woman charged with 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged with her 2nd OWI after allegedly driving into multiple parked cars.

Lyneece R. Daniels-Branch, 24, of the 1800 block of Domanik Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Marquette Street and Nelson Court for a report of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers observed three parked cars to be struck by a black Saturn. The driver, Daniels-Branch, struck the parked cars and then came to a stop.

When officers made contact, they observed two open and empty 12 ounce Seagrams bottles lying on the floor behind the driver’s seat. Daniels-Branch stated she only hit one vehicle and that she was coming from Burger King. Officers smelled an odor of intoxicants emanating from her breath and observed her to have glossy eyes.

While performing the standardized field sobriety tests, she showed many clues of intoxication. She claimed she wasn’t intoxicated and that she just had medical issues. She was taken into custody for operating while under the influence.

When being taken in for a blood draw, she began screaming at the officers and called the officers and doctors “raggity expletives.” She had to be physically restrained in order for her blood to be drawn. She tried to pull away from the nurse and kick the officers.

Daniels-Branch was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday.

A status conference is set for Dec. 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News