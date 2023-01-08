 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman charged in New Year's Day stabbing

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged in a New Year’s Day stabbing that left the victim needing over 20 stitches.

Salena Martinez

Martinez

Salena A. Martinez, 28, of the 1100 block of Geneva Street, was charged with two felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, a deputy was sent to a residence in the 1100 block of Geneva St. for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a woman and an injured man. There was a large amount of blood on the front porch as well as on the floor of the living room area. The man was sitting on the couch with a shirt around a stab wound on his right arm.

The woman said Martinez had been at the residence with her friends and was asked to leave. As they left, one of the friends smashed the two front windows. The man went outside to confront them about the broken windows, and then Martinez stabbed him in the right arm and left hand multiple times. The knife was identified as a black sushi style knife. The man was taken to the hospital and was advised he would need 20 or more stitches.

Martinez was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

