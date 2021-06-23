 Skip to main content
Racine woman charged in a hit and run, allegedly crashed into a mailbox while fleeing
Racine woman charged in a hit and run, allegedly crashed into a mailbox while fleeing

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman has been charged for a hit and run that allegedly occurred Monday; she allegedly crashed into a mailbox while fleeing.

Michelle D. Warmington, 42, of the 1100 block of North Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of hit and run of an attended vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:25 p.m. Monday, an officer was sent to Charles Street and 5½ Mile Road for a crash and a woman trying to leave.

Michelle Warmington

Warmington

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim, who said that the crash happened at the curve around Elizabeth Street. Officers then spoke to the driver of the other car, Warmington, who said that she struck another car at the location and was afraid to stop because she had just been released prison and was on parole. After she spoke to the victim, she kept driving and then lost control and hit a mailbox.

Warmington was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is set for Aug. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

