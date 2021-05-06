Racine woman charged for stealing from multiple people she stayed with over past 14 months

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged for multiple thefts that were reported over the past 14 months.

Carolyn M. Mallit, 34, from Racine, has been charged with felony counts of forgery, uttering a forgery, personal ID theft for financial gain and burglary of a building or dwelling, five misdemeanor counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).

According to criminal complaints:

At 12:02 p.m. on March 6, 2020, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Superior Street for unwanted parties, one of which was Mallit.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that he found Mallit and another man inside his home and they refused to leave. He saw some of his items were missing. He said that Mallit was an acquaintance and let her stay for a few days because she had nowhere to stay at the time. When he returned home, his Xbox video game system, a video game controller and 10 games — five of them being rentals from the library — were stolen. The total value of the items was around $700.