Racine woman charged for stealing from multiple people she stayed with over past 14 months

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged for multiple thefts that were reported over the past 14 months.
Carolyn M. Mallit, 34, from Racine, has been charged with felony counts of forgery, uttering a forgery, personal ID theft for financial gain and burglary of a building or dwelling, five misdemeanor counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).
According to criminal complaints:
At 12:02 p.m. on March 6, 2020, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Superior Street for unwanted parties, one of which was Mallit.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that he found Mallit and another man inside his home and they refused to leave. He saw some of his items were missing. He said that Mallit was an acquaintance and let her stay for a few days because she had nowhere to stay at the time. When he returned home, his Xbox video game system, a video game controller and 10 games — five of them being rentals from the library — were stolen. The total value of the items was around $700.
On March 30, an investigator was assigned to follow up on a theft that occurred at the 2800 block of Crossridge Drive. The victim said the door of her apartment was open and a Samsung TV and PlayStation 4 were missing. She suspected Mallit and another man did it since they had been staying there recently.
She also said that Educators Credit Union contacted her about an overdraft of her checking account. She noticed her checkbook was gone and a check worth $225 was cashed. Surveillance video from Educators Credit Union showed Mallit cashing in the check.
On April 28, 2021, an officer was contacted for a theft involving Mallit on the previous day. Mallit went to the victim's house in the 900 block of Racine Street to drink and play cards. The victim told Mallit that she could sleep on the couch, and the next morning the victim woke up and noticed her purse was missing and Mallit was gone. The purse contained $810 and multiple bank cards.
Mallit was given $900 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. She has a preliminary hearing set for May 19 and a status conference set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 5
Today's mugshots: May 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Matthew S Baker
Matthew S Baker, Janesville, Wisconsin, forgery, felony theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000), uttering a forgery.
Brenda Katherine Gillespie
Brenda Katherine Gillespie, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Carolyn M Mallit
Carolyn M Mallit, Homeless, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), forgery, uttering a forgery, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Benigno Q Velasquez
Benigno Q Velasquez, 1400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, capture an image of nudity without consent, possession of child pornography.
Danielle Ann Lastufka
Danielle Ann Lastufka, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gabriel W Sndyer
Gabriel W Sndyer, Minooka, Illinois, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Jason A Turner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jason A Turner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Zachary G Ailes
Zachary G Ailes, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Iyad M Alabed
Iyad M Alabed, 6400 block of Nokomis Court, Mount Pleasant, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety, negligent handling of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another.