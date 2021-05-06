 Skip to main content
Racine woman charged for stealing from multiple people she stayed with over past 14 months
Racine woman charged for stealing from multiple people she stayed with over past 14 months

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged for multiple thefts that were reported over the past 14 months.

Carolyn M. Mallit, 34, from Racine, has been charged with felony counts of forgery, uttering a forgery, personal ID theft for financial gain and burglary of a building or dwelling, five misdemeanor counts of theft and three misdemeanor counts of concealing stolen property (less than $2,500).

According to criminal complaints:

At 12:02 p.m. on March 6, 2020, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Superior Street for unwanted parties, one of which was Mallit.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that he found Mallit and another man inside his home and they refused to leave. He saw some of his items were missing. He said that Mallit was an acquaintance and let her stay for a few days because she had nowhere to stay at the time. When he returned home, his Xbox video game system, a video game controller and 10 games — five of them being rentals from the library — were stolen. The total value of the items was around $700.

On March 30, an investigator was assigned to follow up on a theft that occurred at the 2800 block of Crossridge Drive. The victim said the door of her apartment was open and a Samsung TV and PlayStation 4 were missing. She suspected Mallit and another man did it since they had been staying there recently.

She also said that Educators Credit Union contacted her about an overdraft of her checking account. She noticed her checkbook was gone and a check worth $225 was cashed. Surveillance video from Educators Credit Union showed Mallit cashing in the check.

On April 28, 2021, an officer was contacted for a theft involving Mallit on the previous day. Mallit went to the victim's house in the 900 block of Racine Street to drink and play cards. The victim told Mallit that she could sleep on the couch, and the next morning the victim woke up and noticed her purse was missing and Mallit was gone. The purse contained $810 and multiple bank cards.

Mallit was given $900 cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. She has a preliminary hearing set for May 19 and a status conference set for July 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

