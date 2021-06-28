Racine woman charged for allegedly shooting at moving vehicle with children inside

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged in a Saturday shots fired incident reported near the intersection of Carlisle Avenue and Albert Street.

Courtney L. Burks, 39, of the 1300 block of Carlisle Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of endanger safety by reckless use of firearm. She allegedly shot at a moving vehicle that had children inside.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday:

At 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, an officer was sent to the 200 block of Ohio Street for a shots fired call. The caller said a woman just shot at her in the area of Carlisle Avenue and Albert Street, and believed she was following her in a black SUV.

The officer made contact with the victim and noticed a bullet hole to her car over the front passenger side tire. She said a bunch of girls identified one of the passengers in her car and began yelling at them. She pulled over and said “if y’all are gonna fight then fight.” The black SUV pulled up and a person, identified as Burks, came out and was waving a gun in the air. She then fired some shots into the air and then fired at the car.