RACINE — A 25-year-old Racine woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly being involved in pointing a firearm at two people.
Marika A. Foxie of the 700 block of Villa Street was charged Monday with two misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person as the part of a crime and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 3, Foxie and a male accomplice pulled up in a green Kia next to the alleged victim at the corner of Ninth Street and College Avenue.
Foxie displayed a black handgun and handed it to the man, who pointed it at the victim.
Another victim said Foxie and the man pulled up in the Kia in front of a residence in the 900 block of College Avenue, and yelled for the first victim to come outside. Foxie and the man allegedly took turns passing the gun between them and pointing it at the second victim.
The first victim told police that there was “bad blood” between them because the two suspects believed that the victim had previously assaulted Foxie while breaking up a fight.
At Foxie’s residence, police found a variety of ammunition and a box for a hand gun that was empty.
In a vehicle, registered to the man’s father and that was parked behind the residence, officers found a gun holster, identification and Social Security cards for Foxie and the man. Also in the vehicle was a bill of sale for a handgun, dated July 2.
Foxie then admitted to police that she owned the gun but said it was locked with a trigger guard on a shelf in a closet inside her home. When police told her they didn’t find a gun when they searched her residence, she said she suspected that two teens who have relatives living nearby had broken into her home and stole it.
A $2,000 cash bond was set for Foxie on Tuesday. She was also ordered to have no contact with the victim or the man. According to online court records, the man has not been charged in this case.
Foxie was previously convicted of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor theft of movable property as a party to a crime in Racine in 2015 and of three counts of retail theft in Racine in 2014.
Foxie remained in custody as of Tuesday night at the County Jail. A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. July 26 at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
