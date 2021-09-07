Racine woman charged for allegedly driving drunk and killing man Sunday on Main Street

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine’s north side.
Stephanie E. Raggs, 48, of the 200 block of Hubbard Street, has been charged with a felony count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence first with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Main and Kewaunee streets for a car crash.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman, later identified as Raggs, who said she was northbound on Main Street when a car on Kewaunee Street stopped and pulled into her lane. She tried to avoid striking it but did hit it. She believed she was going 30 mph. The officer observed that there was a child under the age of 14 in her car.
The officer observed that Raggs stumbled as she went back to her car and asked her if she had anything to drink. She responded that she had consumed “two to three drinks.” She was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and transported to Ascension Hospital for two legal blood draws, the results of which are not yet available.
The officer noticed extensive damage to the vehicle Raggs’ vehicle hit, and the driver — a male who has not been publicly identified — was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Raggs was given a $10,000 signature bond and a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 7
Today's mugshots: Sept. 7
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kayon X Holland
Kayon X Holland, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Stephanie E Raggs
Stephanie E Raggs, 200 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (cause death), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer.
Sirena Liane Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sirena Liane Robinson, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, substantial battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Katie M Schwoerer
Katie M Schwoerer, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brandon T Taylor
Brandon T Taylor, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Aaron J Volling
Aaron J Volling, Niagara, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Twiwan A Walker
Twiwan A Walker, 5000 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Bree S Walters
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Bree S Walters, Pewaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mannie M Willis
Mannie M Willis, Houston, Texas, robbery of a financial institution, robbery.
Harley J Barkley
Harley J Barkley, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Tanner A Easton
Tanner A Easton, 600 block of English Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Tia D Eggerson
Tia D Eggerson, 2500 block of Loraine Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donald Flowers
Donald Flowers, 900 block of Romayne Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Esmeralda E Gonzalez
Esmeralda E Gonzalez, 1600 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Burnell Dequael-Johnson
Burnell Dequael-Johnson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Felix Mancilla Rojas
Felix Mancilla Rojas, 3200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevon J Marshall
Trevon J Marshall, 7200 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah Ann Beckius
Sarah Ann Beckius, 10100 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Jeffrey A Biesboer
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey A Biesboer, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Childers
Ryan L Childers, 39700 block of 60th Street, Burlington, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Christopher A Cosey Jr.
Christopher A Cosey Jr., 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense, PAC less than 0.15).
Rene A Deltoro Jr.
Rene A Deltoro Jr., 1500 block of Willmor Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shannon M Fearson
Shannon M Fearson, 2200 block of Crown Point Drive, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Max C Hagen
Max C Hagen, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle, general alcohol concentration enhancer), second degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping.