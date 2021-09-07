Racine woman charged for allegedly driving drunk and killing man Sunday on Main Street

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine’s north side.

Stephanie E. Raggs, 48, of the 200 block of Hubbard Street, has been charged with a felony count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence first with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Main and Kewaunee streets for a car crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman, later identified as Raggs, who said she was northbound on Main Street when a car on Kewaunee Street stopped and pulled into her lane. She tried to avoid striking it but did hit it. She believed she was going 30 mph. The officer observed that there was a child under the age of 14 in her car.