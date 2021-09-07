 Skip to main content
Racine woman charged for allegedly driving drunk and killing man Sunday on Main Street
MAIN AND KEWAUNEE

Racine woman charged for allegedly driving drunk and killing man Sunday on Main Street

From scene of fatal North Main Street crash Sunday night

Two blocks of Main Street were closed for more than an hour following a fatal crash Sunday night.

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of killing a man in a drunk driving accident Sunday night on Main Street on Racine’s north side.

Stephanie Raggs

Raggs

Stephanie E. Raggs, 48, of the 200 block of Hubbard Street, has been charged with a felony count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death, and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence first with a minor child in the vehicle and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8 p.m. Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Main and Kewaunee streets for a car crash.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a woman, later identified as Raggs, who said she was northbound on Main Street when a car on Kewaunee Street stopped and pulled into her lane. She tried to avoid striking it but did hit it. She believed she was going 30 mph. The officer observed that there was a child under the age of 14 in her car.

The officer observed that Raggs stumbled as she went back to her car and asked her if she had anything to drink. She responded that she had consumed “two to three drinks.” She was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and transported to Ascension Hospital for two legal blood draws, the results of which are not yet available.

The officer noticed extensive damage to the vehicle Raggs’ vehicle hit, and the driver — a male who has not been publicly identified — was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Raggs was given a $10,000 signature bond and a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Hundreds dying from drunk driving

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, from 1990-2015, "alcohol-related fatalities have declined 43% (from 335 down to 190), alcohol-related injuries have declined 71% (from 10,035 down to 2,872), and alcohol-related crashes have declined 61% (from 13,309 down to 5,174).​"

As reported by WSAW, "In Wisconsin, there were 159 drunk driving deaths in 2018 and 136 drunk driving deaths in 2019."

