Racine woman arrested on warrants for stealing diapers and hitting another woman with a bat 10 times
Racine woman arrested on warrants for stealing diapers and hitting another woman with a bat 10 times

RACINE — A Racine woman has been arrested on warrants for stealing diapers, cocaine possession and assaulting someone with a bat.

Shabrina L. Carter, 30, of the 1200 block of 10th Street, was charged with felony counts of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of cocaine, 13 felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of retail theft less than or equal to $500 and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:41 on Oct. 11, officers were sent to Taylor Mart, 1813 Taylor Ave., for an assault with a bat.

Upon arrival, one officer found the woman who had been allegedly hit with the bat, in a bathroom with a laceration on her head. The officer watched surveillance footage and saw the woman in the store and Carter arriving in a Cadillac, removing a bat from the car and entering the store. Carter then hit the woman about 10 times with the bat before leaving.

Shabrina Carter

Carter

On Nov. 24, an officer went to a Walmart in Mount Pleasant for a theft that happened the day prior. 

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the loss prevention officer who said at 9:30 p.m., a woman went to the diaper aisle, grabbed five boxes of diapers and got them scanned at a register. She then told the cashier she wasn't going to pay for them and left the store with the diapers. The loss prevention officer reportedly said the woman was Carter.

On Feb. 2, an officer conducted a stop of a car driven by Carter in the area of 16th Street and Taylor Ave. to take her into custody on multiple warrants. During the search, the officer found a baggie containing 0.1 grams of cocaine in her upper left jacket pocket.

Carter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

