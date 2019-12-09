Racine woman arrested in Villa Street homicide

RACINE — Racine Police have identified a woman they took into custody for a fatal shooting Friday on the southside of Racine.

Police confirmed Monday that 38-year-old Angela A. Scheit, of Racine, was arrested Friday.

"During the course of the investigation, Angela Scheit was developed as a suspect," a Racine Police Department news release issued Monday morning said. "Scheit was taken into custody." She faces charges for first-degree intentional homicide.

According to online Wisconsin court records, Scheit has no previous misdemeanor or felony convictions.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the 1800 block of Villa Street after a report of shots fired. Later that afternoon, police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police radio reports indicated that a woman shot a man in an apartment and fled on foot; however, police have not confirmed a narrative of what may have occurred leading up to the shooting.

A Journal Times reporter saw a man being escorted away in handcuffs after the shooting Friday, and saw an ambulance respond to the scene.