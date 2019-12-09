Racine woman arrested in Villa Street homicide

RACINE — Racine Police have identified a woman they took into custody for a fatal shooting Friday on the southside of Racine.
Police confirmed Monday that 38-year-old Angela A. Scheit, of Racine, was arrested Friday.
"During the course of the investigation, Angela Scheit was developed as a suspect," a Racine Police Department news release issued Monday morning said. "Scheit was taken into custody." She faces charges for first-degree intentional homicide.
According to online Wisconsin court records, Scheit has no previous misdemeanor or felony convictions.
At approximately 2:50 p.m. Friday, Racine Police responded to the 1800 block of Villa Street after a report of shots fired. Later that afternoon, police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police radio reports indicated that a woman shot a man in an apartment and fled on foot; however, police have not confirmed a narrative of what may have occurred leading up to the shooting.
A Journal Times reporter saw a man being escorted away in handcuffs after the shooting Friday, and saw an ambulance respond to the scene.
Police have not identified any man in connection to the case and said they would release more information about the shooting in the future.
Police said that investigators were checking if the victim's next of kin had been notified. The victim's name had not yet been released as of Monday afternoon.
Racine Police investigators are interested in additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
