MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was arrested after she led police on a pursuit that lasted a little less than a mile and reached speeds of 64 mph.

At 12:34 a.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant police tried to stop a vehicle on Highway 11 near Gates Street in Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. When the officer activated the squad's lights and siren, the silver Buick sedan he was trying to stop took off from the marked police squad.

The pursuit, which lasted 0.7 miles, wound through the side streets of the City of Racine and Mount Pleasant, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

The Buick eventually stopped on Hickory Grove Avenue to the north of Maryland Avenue. At that point, a passenger fled from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Camary N. Herrington of Racine, and another passenger were taken into custody. Herrington faces charges of knowingly fleeing and eluding a traffic officer.

When asked why she did not stop, Herrington said one of her passengers, who said gave her $5 for a ride home and she did not know, told her to do it. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

