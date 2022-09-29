Racine woman arrested after more than a pound of crystal meth was found in her car, Sheriff's Office reports

RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine woman has been arrested and is accused of having more than a pound of crystal meth in her car, in addition to various other narcotics in her home.
According to estimates from the Department of Justice, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.
Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. arrested Jill T. Fennell, 45, from Racine, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
The agents searched the vehicle Fennell was in and reported finding "approximately one pound" of crystal methamphetamine as well as three cellphones.
During the investigation, agents developed information that Fennell was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence in the 1500 block of North Street, Racine.
Agents executed a search warrant at Fennell’s residence and reported finding the following:
- 29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 53.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- 2.9 grams of fentanyl
- 1.6 grams of heroin
- 3.6 grams of crack cocaine
- Digital scales, packaging materials and identifiers
Agents transported Fennell to the Racine County Jail where she the RCSO said she is being held on a cash bail of $775,000.
The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:
- Two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.
- Two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
- Possession of psilocybin.
- Possession of cocaine.
- Possession of fentanyl.
- Possession of heroin.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Keeper of a drug place.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Benjamin A. Fish
Benjamin A. Fish, 2000 block of 51st Drive, Union Grove, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony theft of movable property (between $5,000-$10,000), criminal trespass to energy provider property.
Trevor A. George
Trevor A. George, 400 block of Bonita Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah L. Hattix
Elijah L. Hattix, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Jaquay Q. Hiler
Jaquay Q. Hiler, 1300 block of 12th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Denise F. Naeve
Denise F. Naeve, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Union Grove, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Ronald Keith Stringfellow
Ronald Keith Stringfellow, 9100 block of Broadway Drive, Sturtevant, hit and run (injury), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eric D. Vigor
Eric D. Vigor, 200 block of Bridge Street, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).