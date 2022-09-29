Racine woman arrested after more than a pound of crystal meth was found in her car, Sheriff's Office reports

RACINE — A 45-year-old Racine woman has been arrested and is accused of having more than a pound of crystal meth in her car, in addition to various other narcotics in her home.

According to estimates from the Department of Justice, the drugs she possessed would be worth more than $50,000 on the street.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Tuesday at approximately 7:30 p.m. arrested Jill T. Fennell, 45, from Racine, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of crystal methamphetamine, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The agents searched the vehicle Fennell was in and reported finding "approximately one pound" of crystal methamphetamine as well as three cellphones.

During the investigation, agents developed information that Fennell was keeping illegal narcotics at her residence in the 1500 block of North Street, Racine.

Agents executed a search warrant at Fennell’s residence and reported finding the following:

29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine

53.4 grams of psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

2.9 grams of fentanyl

1.6 grams of heroin

3.6 grams of crack cocaine

Digital scales, packaging materials and identifiers

Agents transported Fennell to the Racine County Jail where she the RCSO said she is being held on a cash bail of $775,000.

The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Possession of psilocybin.

Possession of cocaine.

Possession of fentanyl.

Possession of heroin.

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keeper of a drug place.