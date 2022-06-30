Racine woman arrested, accused of baseball bat attack

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly hit another woman in the head with a baseball bat, severing the top part of the woman's ear ear.
Samone D. Atterberry, 22, of the 1000 block of College Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery, four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:11 p.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to the area of 10th Street and Grand Avenue for a report of criminal damage to property.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said Atterberry blocked her vehicle and began hitting her vehicle with a baseball bat about 10 times, causing around $400 in damage.
Atterberry then allegedly struck a woman in the passenger seat of the car in the head with the bat. There was significant bleeding to the right side of her head and the top part of her ear was severed.
Atterberry was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
