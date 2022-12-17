Racine woman allegedly tried to fight police while naked

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly tried to fight officers while naked, also repeatedly spat on them.

Merrica Danielle McWhorter, 29, of the 3300 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to a residence at the 3300 block of 17th Street to assist in an eviction.

Upon arrival, McWhorter was completely naked and was fighting with officers who were trying to restrain her. She yelled multiple times "I'm going to kill you" and "I'm going to kick your (expletive)."

She was actively spitting at the officers present.

Eventually, McWhorter was restrained and a spit mask was put on her to stop her from spitting on officers.

McWhorter was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is on Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

