 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine woman allegedly tried to fight police while naked

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly tried to fight officers while naked, also repeatedly spat on them.

Federal Judge Blocks Biden , From Ending ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy. 'The Hill' reports that on Dec. 15, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that the Trump-era immigration policy will remain in place for the time being. The policy sends those seeking asylum to Mexico to await immigration proceedings even if they're not from Mexico. 'The Hill' reports that over 70,000 immigrants have been sent from America to Mexico. President Biden wants to end the policy. . The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that he could do so after Texas and Missouri took legal action against his administration. . But the case was sent to Judge Kacsmaryk for additional proceedings, and he ruled that Texas was entitled to a preliminary injunction. . 'The Hill' reports that this is because the state had , "a likelihood to succeed on the merits of its argument, a likelihood of irreparable harm, the balance of equities tipping in its favor and the public interest being in favor.". Kacsmaryk determined that the Biden administration's October 2021 memo failed to include "key benefits" of the policy and didn't take into account states' costs and more. Kacsmaryk was appointed by former President Trump in 2019

Merrica Danielle McWhorter, 29, of the 3300 block of 17th Street, was charged with a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers were sent to a residence at the 3300 block of 17th Street to assist in an eviction.

Upon arrival, McWhorter was completely naked and was fighting with officers who were trying to restrain her. She yelled multiple times "I'm going to kill you" and "I'm going to kick your (expletive)."

She was actively spitting at the officers present.

People are also reading…

Eventually, McWhorter was restrained and a spit mask was put on her to stop her from spitting on officers.

McWhorter was given a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is on Jan. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

20-year-old killed in suspected OWI crash

The deceased has been identified as Johanna Pascoe. A suspected inebriated driver from Illinois is accused of having crossed the centerline and crashed into Pascoe's car on Douglas Avenue Monday morning.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News