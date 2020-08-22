Racine woman allegedly tried to fight multiple people, claimed to have been on cocaine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly had taken cocaine, allegedly tried to fight multiple people with her baby in a car seat nearby.

Keyosha M. Pipkins, 29, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Packard Avenue for a report of an intoxicated woman acting belligerently and attempting to assault others. The woman was later identified as Pipkins.

Upon arrival, Pipkins was yelling and swinging her arms and fists at some of the residents. Officers also observed a child, approximately 6 months old, in a car seat on the sidewalk. The child belonged to Pipkins.

One of the neighbors was attempting to care for the child and advised that the child had been sitting in a wet diaper for some amount of time. Pipkins remained uncooperative and continued to shout at neighbors and officers, and at one point admitted to ingesting cocaine.