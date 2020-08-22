Racine woman allegedly tried to fight multiple people, claimed to have been on cocaine

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly had taken cocaine, allegedly tried to fight multiple people with her baby in a car seat nearby.
Keyosha M. Pipkins, 29, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Packard Avenue for a report of an intoxicated woman acting belligerently and attempting to assault others. The woman was later identified as Pipkins.
Upon arrival, Pipkins was yelling and swinging her arms and fists at some of the residents. Officers also observed a child, approximately 6 months old, in a car seat on the sidewalk. The child belonged to Pipkins.
One of the neighbors was attempting to care for the child and advised that the child had been sitting in a wet diaper for some amount of time. Pipkins remained uncooperative and continued to shout at neighbors and officers, and at one point admitted to ingesting cocaine.
Pipkins was ultimately placed under arrest, and she struggled to stand or walk by herself. During transport, she continued to be belligerent and kicked the doors of the transport wagon. Once at the Racine County Jail, she continued to be loud and uncooperative.
Pipkins was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.
A status conference is set for Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 20
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph M Fox
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joseph M Fox, Zion, Illinois, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Saul T Goodloe
Saul (aka Reamon Jackson) T Goodloe, 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Keyosha M Pipkins
Keyosha M Pipkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Dyvonn B Rasmussen
Dyvonn (aka Louie) B Rasmussen, Seymour, Wisconsin, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, felony criminal damage to property.
Eric R Shroat
Eric R Shroat, 3100 block of Fischer Drive, Burlington, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jamie L Zidek
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie L Zidek, Wonder Lake, Illinois, possession of methamphetamine.
Jacob A Sawisky
Jacob A Sawisky, 800 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping.
Conner S Draves
Conner S Draves, 1400 block of Chatham Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1 and 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Melinda Lynn Torres
Melinda (aka Lisa Richards) Lynn Torres, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
