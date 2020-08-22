 Skip to main content
Racine woman allegedly tried to fight multiple people, claimed to have been on cocaine

RACINE — A Racine woman who reportedly had taken cocaine, allegedly tried to fight multiple people with her baby in a car seat nearby.

Keyosha M. Pipkins, 29, of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer responded to the 1600 block of Packard Avenue for a report of an intoxicated woman acting belligerently and attempting to assault others. The woman was later identified as Pipkins.

Keyosha Pipkins

Pipkins

Upon arrival, Pipkins was yelling and swinging her arms and fists at some of the residents. Officers also observed a child, approximately 6 months old, in a car seat on the sidewalk. The child belonged to Pipkins.

One of the neighbors was attempting to care for the child and advised that the child had been sitting in a wet diaper for some amount of time. Pipkins remained uncooperative and continued to shout at neighbors and officers, and at one point admitted to ingesting cocaine.

Pipkins was ultimately placed under arrest, and she struggled to stand or walk by herself. During transport, she continued to be belligerent and kicked the doors of the transport wagon. Once at the Racine County Jail, she continued to be loud and uncooperative.

Pipkins was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday.

A status conference is set for Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

