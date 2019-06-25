MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing charges after police say she “trashed” an apartment and slashed a man multiple times with a knife.
Jasmine D. Miller, 21, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, Miller showed up to an apartment in the 1300 block of Oakes Road and got into an argument with the apartment’s resident. Miller began throwing the resident’s belongings, including a ceramic bowl and statue, at him.
She then allegedly grabbed a knife and began slashing at the man. By the time police responded, Miller had left on a city bus.
When police arrived, the man was bleeding from multiple marks on the front of his shoulders and had suffered other injuries to his left arm and right wrist. An officer also found the ceramic bowl and statue smashed and was able to locate a steak knife under a cushion in the man’s chair.
Miller was arrested at the Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center, 1421 State St., after she got off the bus. She reportedly admitted to assaulting the man but denied using a knife.
Miller made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $10,000 signature bond was set. She has been assigned a July 11 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court. She remained in custody at Racine County Jail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Today's mugshots: June 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven A. Bunch
Steven A. Bunch, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, obstructing an officer.
Zamontae Burch
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zamontae Burch, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Nicolas N. Garcia
Nicolas N. Garcia, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, concealing stolen firearm, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), possession of THC.
Brittany P. Kent
Brittany P. Kent, Genoa City, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Pablo Madrigal-Ochoa
Pablo Madrigal-Ochoa, 2000 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, substantial battery, disorderly conduct, hit and run.
Geryn H. Mueller
Geryn H. Mueller, New Franken, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ramon L. Novoa
Ramon L. Novoa, Green Bay, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Janessa Ann Ramos
Janessa Ann Ramos, 2800 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry W. Simpson
Jerry W. Simpson, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, operating while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Keleaf P. Carothers
Keleaf P. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Francisco M. De Arce Ceteno
Francisco M. De Arce Ceteno, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Alice M. Lecus
Alice M. Lecus, Franksville, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Tanita R. Marshall
Tanita R. Marshall, 2400 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Dillon R. Morrison
Dillon R. Morrison, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass.
Tiajhee Q. Nailing
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tiajhee Q. Nailing, 3300 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Angel Navarrete
Angel Navarrete, 1500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Phillip A. Scales
Phillip A. Scales, 4200 block of Canterbury Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Megan S. Stokes
Megan S. Stokes, 3300 block of North Buffum Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Marquise D. White
Marquise D. White, 6300 block of 24th Avenue, Kenosha, possession of THC.
