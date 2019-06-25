{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman is facing charges after police say she “trashed” an apartment and slashed a man multiple times with a knife.

Jasmine D. Miller, 21, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, is charged with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Monday, Miller showed up to an apartment in the 1300 block of Oakes Road and got into an argument with the apartment’s resident. Miller began throwing the resident’s belongings, including a ceramic bowl and statue, at him.

She then allegedly grabbed a knife and began slashing at the man. By the time police responded, Miller had left on a city bus.

When police arrived, the man was bleeding from multiple marks on the front of his shoulders and had suffered other injuries to his left arm and right wrist. An officer also found the ceramic bowl and statue smashed and was able to locate a steak knife under a cushion in the man’s chair.

Miller was arrested at the Corinne Reid Owens Transit Center, 1421 State St., after she got off the bus. She reportedly admitted to assaulting the man but denied using a knife.

Miller made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $10,000 signature bond was set. She has been assigned a July 11 preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court. She remained in custody at Racine County Jail as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

