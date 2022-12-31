RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly trashed a home and then spat on arresting officers.

Diamond M. Williamson, 23, of the 2200 block of Racine Street, was charged with four felony counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:21 a.m. on Friday, an officer was sent to the 400 block of N. Memorial Drive for civil trouble.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man and his wife about their daughter, Williamson, who was trashing their home and causing a disturbance. They wanted to know the best way to keep her from coming to their residence since she was no longer welcome there.

Later, officers were told that Williamson had returned and her parents wanted her removed. She said she was gathering her stuff and leaving, and officers gave her some time to gather her items. She continued to be loud and swearing and she was instructed she needed to leave.

She told officers to “Shut the (expletive) up, there is no ‘Let’s go.’” She was told to either leave or she would be arrested, and she continued to yell when told to leave.

The officers tried to detain her and handcuff her. She continued to kick and scream at officers, and there were periods of time when she would hit her head on the kitchen floor and had to have her head held to prevent herself from self-injury. She began spitting at the officers and said “I ain’t going without no fight” and “Y’all are gonna have to shoot or tase me.”

At the jail, she again spat on an officer’s face.

Williamson was given a $3,500 signature bond and a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

