Racine woman allegedly threatened to fight officer over a speeding citation

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly threatened to fight an officer over a speeding citation.
Alexis S. Jenkins, 24, of the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 11:43 a.m. Monday, an officer was observing traffic on Highway 31 at Green Ridge Drive when she saw a silver sedan traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.
A traffic stop was conducted and the officer asked the driver, later identified as Jenkins, to roll down her window, but she refused. Jenkins continued to use profanity and was uncooperative as she was rambling to someone on the phone. She then said “how the (expletive) am I going 60 in a 35 and I’m right there at the red light.” The officer explained it was before she stopped at the red light, and Jenkins continued to swear at the officer and said “it’s called free speech.”
The officer tried to give Jenkins the speeding citation three times and she refused to take the ticket. The officer then put the citation into the small opening of her window and turned to walk back to her squad car. Jenkins then got out of the car and began to yell at officers. When told to get back into her car, Jenkins said “I don’t have to do (expletive).” She then told the officer “you lucky you in your (expletive) uniform or I would beat your (expletive).” She was then taken into custody and said “get the (expletive) off me, you being aggressive, you stupid (expletive).”
Jenkins was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 12, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ashley R. Chapman
Ashley R. Chapman, 4400 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ronald L. Strickland
Ronald (aka Sidney Young) L. Strickland, 100 block of 7th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Stephen S. Tolefree
Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tamarrae T. Hopkins
Tamarrae T. Hopkins, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, attempt aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Steve H. Ivory
Steve (aka Paris Dwight Cotton) H. Ivory, 1700 block of 9th Street, Racine, delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession og drug paraphernalia.
Alexis S. Jenkins
Alexis S. Jenkins, 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
George E. Kramer
George E. Kramer, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 1700 block of Hill Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Christopher L. Lester
Christopher L. Lester, 3400 block of 20th Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Milton D. McCain Johnson
Milton (aka Famous) D. McCain Johnson, 1600 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Marquise D. White
Marquise D. White, 2400 block of 54th Street, Kenosha, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Joseph J. Berry
Joseph J. Berry, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon.
Romanda M. Carey
Romanda M. Carey, 900 block of Elm Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).