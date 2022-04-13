Racine woman allegedly threatened to fight officer over a speeding citation

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly threatened to fight an officer over a speeding citation.

Alexis S. Jenkins, 24, of the 1600 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:43 a.m. Monday, an officer was observing traffic on Highway 31 at Green Ridge Drive when she saw a silver sedan traveling 60 mph in a 35 mph zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and the officer asked the driver, later identified as Jenkins, to roll down her window, but she refused. Jenkins continued to use profanity and was uncooperative as she was rambling to someone on the phone. She then said “how the (expletive) am I going 60 in a 35 and I’m right there at the red light.” The officer explained it was before she stopped at the red light, and Jenkins continued to swear at the officer and said “it’s called free speech.”

The officer tried to give Jenkins the speeding citation three times and she refused to take the ticket. The officer then put the citation into the small opening of her window and turned to walk back to her squad car. Jenkins then got out of the car and began to yell at officers. When told to get back into her car, Jenkins said “I don’t have to do (expletive).” She then told the officer “you lucky you in your (expletive) uniform or I would beat your (expletive).” She was then taken into custody and said “get the (expletive) off me, you being aggressive, you stupid (expletive).”

Jenkins was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for April 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0