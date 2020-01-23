Racine woman allegedly struck car with a hammer
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly threatened a victim with a hammer and then proceeded to strike his fiancee's car with it before fleeing the scene.

Destiny Monette Martin, 36, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, has been charged with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property. 

According to a criminal complaint:

Destiny Martin

Martin 

On Tuesday a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hilker Place and, upon arrival, spoke to the victim who stated that he heard Martin yelling outside the house.

He saw Martin holding a hammer and yelling that she would hit him with the hammer if he didn't come out to speak with her. Martin then struck the victim's fiancee's vehicle with the hammer and left the scene.

The officer saw several dents on the hood and driver's door of the car which were caused by Martin according to the victim. The officer then located Martin and recovered a hammer from her.

When confronted, Martin admitted to being at the spot of the crime and threatening the victim with a hammer but denied hitting the vehicle with it. 

Martin was charged with identity theft and released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond on Jan. 7 and had conditions in the bond where she was not to engage in any further criminal activity. The bond remained in full force on the date of the crime. 

