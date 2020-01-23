Racine woman allegedly struck car with a hammer

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly threatened a victim with a hammer and then proceeded to strike his fiancee's car with it before fleeing the scene.

Destiny Monette Martin, 36, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, has been charged with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hilker Place and, upon arrival, spoke to the victim who stated that he heard Martin yelling outside the house.

He saw Martin holding a hammer and yelling that she would hit him with the hammer if he didn't come out to speak with her. Martin then struck the victim's fiancee's vehicle with the hammer and left the scene.

The officer saw several dents on the hood and driver's door of the car which were caused by Martin according to the victim. The officer then located Martin and recovered a hammer from her.

When confronted, Martin admitted to being at the spot of the crime and threatening the victim with a hammer but denied hitting the vehicle with it.