Racine woman allegedly struck car with a hammer

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly threatened a victim with a hammer and then proceeded to strike his fiancee's car with it before fleeing the scene.
Destiny Monette Martin, 36, of the 800 block of Ninth Street, has been charged with felony bail jumping and criminal damage to property.
According to a criminal complaint:
You have free articles remaining.
On Tuesday a Racine Police Department officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Hilker Place and, upon arrival, spoke to the victim who stated that he heard Martin yelling outside the house.
He saw Martin holding a hammer and yelling that she would hit him with the hammer if he didn't come out to speak with her. Martin then struck the victim's fiancee's vehicle with the hammer and left the scene.
The officer saw several dents on the hood and driver's door of the car which were caused by Martin according to the victim. The officer then located Martin and recovered a hammer from her.
When confronted, Martin admitted to being at the spot of the crime and threatening the victim with a hammer but denied hitting the vehicle with it.
Martin was charged with identity theft and released from custody on a $2,000 signature bond on Jan. 7 and had conditions in the bond where she was not to engage in any further criminal activity. The bond remained in full force on the date of the crime.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Joseph P LaRose
Joseph P LaRose, 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Monette Martin
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property.
Sahara D Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sahara D Martin, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, hit and run (injury).
James O McKnight
James O McKnight, 100 block of Chelsea Lane, Union Grove, hit and run (injury).
Kevin Anthony West
Kevin Anthony West, 3200 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Daniel E Blair
Daniel E Blair, 1900 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Shavontae R Booker
Shavontae R Booker, 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Michael J Carlson
Michael J Carlson, 2000 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson
Jacob Jeremiah Johnson, 2200 block of Green Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Ricardo Maldonado
Ricardo Maldonado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.