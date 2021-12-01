MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., in two thefts occurring during the same week.
Vallen M. Coleman, 36, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:58 p.m. on Nov. 24, an officer was sent to Festival Foods for shoplifting in progress. It was advised that Coleman had stolen about $470 in merchandise earlier in the week and witnesses saw her trying to conceal items in her purse.
Upon arrival, the officer met with an employee who was trying to speak to Coleman. Coleman had a car full of items that had not been paid for. She told the officer that she was not a career criminal and that this was her first time shoplifting.
The officer then spoke to the employee who said she saw Coleman put numerous bottles of liquor in reusable bags. The employee also saw her concealing hygiene products in her purse. The total value of the stolen items was $555.32. The employee told the officer that another employee saw Coleman stealing from the store on Nov. 22. It was learned that Coleman stole $486.92 worth of items on that day.
Coleman was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 29
Today's mugshots: Nov. 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 500 block of Shelbourne Court, Racine, burglary (commit battery on a person, domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft.
Justin J Cervera
Justin J Cervera, 2800 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Vallen M Coleman
Vallen M Coleman, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Xavier R Scott
Xavier R Scott, 1300 block of Kingston Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), attempt second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments).
Eugene Taylor
Eugene Taylor, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Rodney L Christmas
Rodney L Christmas, 1600 block of Morton Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run (attended vehicle).
Esa M Coffelt
Esa M Coffelt, 1400 block of Meadowbrook Boulevard, Racine, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
George N Cook
George N Cook, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Israel Antonio Olivero
Israel Antonio Olivero, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer.
John H Richmond Jr.
John H Richmond Jr., 2800 block of Donna Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Pauline M Rider
Pauline M Rider, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, contributing to the delinquency of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kenny R Smith Jr.
Kenny R Smith Jr., 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Robert V Swearengen Sr.
Robert V (aka Big Head) Swearengen Sr., 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Antonia D Taborn
Antonia D Taborn, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, criminal damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Juan Roman Zuniga
Juan Roman Zuniga, 1100 block of 17th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Hubert L Bell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Hubert L Bell, 1000 block of Hilker Place, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams).