MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stole more than $1,000 in merchandise from Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave., in two thefts occurring during the same week.

Vallen M. Coleman, 36, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000, 14 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor count of retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:58 p.m. on Nov. 24, an officer was sent to Festival Foods for shoplifting in progress. It was advised that Coleman had stolen about $470 in merchandise earlier in the week and witnesses saw her trying to conceal items in her purse.

Upon arrival, the officer met with an employee who was trying to speak to Coleman. Coleman had a car full of items that had not been paid for. She told the officer that she was not a career criminal and that this was her first time shoplifting.

The officer then spoke to the employee who said she saw Coleman put numerous bottles of liquor in reusable bags. The employee also saw her concealing hygiene products in her purse. The total value of the stolen items was $555.32. The employee told the officer that another employee saw Coleman stealing from the store on Nov. 22. It was learned that Coleman stole $486.92 worth of items on that day.

Coleman was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.