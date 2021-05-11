Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with scissors, had a crack pipe on her

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.

Antoinette D. Conner, 46, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to criminal complaints:

On March 12, an officer was sent to the 800 block of Park Avenue for a report of a person being stabbed with scissors.

Upon arrival, the officer reportedly spoke to the victim who had blood on his arm, hands and face and was in a lot of pain. Rescue personnel transported him to the hospital for a puncture wound on his left arm and said it would require stitches.

When asked about what happened, he said that Conner and a few others were at his house and had been drinking throughout the day. Conner later became upset, allegedly started swinging a pair of scissors at him and eventually stabbed him in the left forearm.

At 8:22 a.m. on May 8, an officer was sent to 10th and Main streets for a report of civil trouble.