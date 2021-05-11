Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with scissors, had a crack pipe on her

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed someone with a pair of scissors and had a crack pipe on her.
Antoinette D. Conner, 46, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with a felony count of substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
According to criminal complaints:
On March 12, an officer was sent to the 800 block of Park Avenue for a report of a person being stabbed with scissors.
Upon arrival, the officer reportedly spoke to the victim who had blood on his arm, hands and face and was in a lot of pain. Rescue personnel transported him to the hospital for a puncture wound on his left arm and said it would require stitches.
When asked about what happened, he said that Conner and a few others were at his house and had been drinking throughout the day. Conner later became upset, allegedly started swinging a pair of scissors at him and eventually stabbed him in the left forearm.
At 8:22 a.m. on May 8, an officer was sent to 10th and Main streets for a report of civil trouble.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to Conner, who initially said that something physical happened between her and the person she was with, but quickly backtracked the story and began to walk away. Officers believed she was under the influence of drugs because of this.
Another officer said that Conner might have a box cutter on her due to previous contact he’s had with her. When she was asked about it, she emptied her purse and threw items onto the front yard. Two of the items were pill bottles, and one bottle reportedly contained a crack pipe.
Conner was given $750 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for May 19 and a status conference is set for July 2, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 10
Today's mugshots: May 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
