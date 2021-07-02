Racine woman allegedly stabbed man in leg with sword at food market/laundromat

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the leg with a sword Wednesday at Belle City Food Market & Laundromat, 522 16th St.
Ambrra J. Day, 31, of the 1600 block of Grand Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 8:56 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to Belle City Food Market & Laundromat at 522 16th St. for a woman attacking the caller with a knife.
Upon arrival, the officer saw the woman, identified as Day, holding a sword. A man was with Day and told the officer to check the store’s cameras because employees threatened them with the sword.
An employee told an officer that the man and Day came inside, and were being loud and causing a scene. One of them said something along the lines of “(Expletive) your dead grandpa.”
The employee told them to leave multiple times but they refused. The man with Day then punched the employee in the face. A fight broke out.
Day then allegedly pulled out a pocket knife and threatened two people with it. Another person in the store then grabbed a sword; the criminal complaint did not say where the sword came from. However, Day took the sword from the man and stabbed him in the leg with it.
An officer reported that the man had suffered “a puncture wound on his thigh which was bleeding.”
After the reported stabbing, Day and the man then left the building.
Day was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A status conference is set for Aug. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
