Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from
Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher's knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from.

Antonique J. Carter, 26, of the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Rashad R. Lewis, 30, of the 1100 block of Carlisle Ave., was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the Excel Inn on 1033 E. Frontage Road for a suspicious person in room 22 and a possible stabbing. Dispatch advised the two people involved were Carter and Lewis.

Antonique Carter

Carter
Rashad Lewis

Lewis

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a witness who said that Lewis was stabbed and left in a black SUV and Carter entered room 22. The officer went to the room and found a trail of blood going back to the bathroom with a large butcher knife located in the tub. The witness told the officer that he heard yelling between the two and overheard comments like "What are you going to do? You gonna stab me?" He saw them walk into the room and moments later saw Lewis run with Carter chasing him with a butcher knife. She jabbed the knife into his back and side and then the two went back into the room. A short time later, Lewis left while holding a towel to his side.

At around 6 a.m., officers were sent to a suspicious vehicle in the 13300 block of Hospitality Court where two people were seen checking car doors and pulling on door handles. Officers found Carter and Lewis in the car in question. Lewis had blood on his shirt and hand and a gaping stab wound on his right forearm. He had two wounds with one being 2 cm long and the other 3.3 cm long. 

Carter was given a $20,000 cash bond and Lewis was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

