Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a witness who said that Lewis was stabbed and left in a black SUV and Carter entered room 22. The officer went to the room and found a trail of blood going back to the bathroom with a large butcher knife located in the tub. The witness told the officer that he heard yelling between the two and overheard comments like "What are you going to do? You gonna stab me?" He saw them walk into the room and moments later saw Lewis run with Carter chasing him with a butcher knife. She jabbed the knife into his back and side and then the two went back into the room. A short time later, Lewis left while holding a towel to his side.