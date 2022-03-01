Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man over $40

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest over $40.

Erika A. Vargas, 36, of the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:59 a.m. on July 22, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of South Memorial for a man who said he had been stabbed.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the man who said that Vargas stabbed him over $40. There was approximately a half-inch wound on his left upper chest area near his armpit. There were three holes observed in his shirt.

He said he and a friend went to Vargas’ home to play cards. He said drugs were consumed. He said she “went crazy,” and began yelling at him over $40 that was owed. She grabbed a knife and raised it, saying “give me my $40!” He responded with “you’re going to stab me over $40?” She then walked towards him and stabbed him. He then handed over the $40 and she said “(Expletive) out my house!” When he left to call the police, he said, she began yelling “Help me, help me,” to try to make his statements appear not credible.

At 3:16 p.m. Friday, officers tried to negotiate Vargas out of her home due to her having multiple outstanding warrants. She refused to leave, then multiple officers gained entry and arrested Vargas.

Vargas has an adjourned initial court appearance set for Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0