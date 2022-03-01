Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man over $40

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest over $40.
Erika A. Vargas, 36, of the 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, was charged with three felony counts of bail jumping, a felony count of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 12:59 a.m. on July 22, an officer was sent to the 1600 block of South Memorial for a man who said he had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the man who said that Vargas stabbed him over $40. There was approximately a half-inch wound on his left upper chest area near his armpit. There were three holes observed in his shirt.
He said he and a friend went to Vargas’ home to play cards. He said drugs were consumed. He said she “went crazy,” and began yelling at him over $40 that was owed. She grabbed a knife and raised it, saying “give me my $40!” He responded with “you’re going to stab me over $40?” She then walked towards him and stabbed him. He then handed over the $40 and she said “(Expletive) out my house!” When he left to call the police, he said, she began yelling “Help me, help me,” to try to make his statements appear not credible.
At 3:16 p.m. Friday, officers tried to negotiate Vargas out of her home due to her having multiple outstanding warrants. She refused to leave, then multiple officers gained entry and arrested Vargas.
Vargas has an adjourned initial court appearance set for Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 28, 2022
Today's mugshots: Feb. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ralph Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ralph Williams, 600 block of Yout Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Marquin K. Young
Marquin K. Young, 900 block of Peck Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tracy D. Young
Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Rayshawn Campbell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rayshawn Campbell, 1600 block of Winslow Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Derrick E. Brooks
Derrick E. Brooks, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams).
Antwan K. White
Antwan K. White, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Erika A. Vargas
Erika A. Vargas, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, aggravated battery (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Charles D. Anderson
Charles (aka Dreads) D. Anderson, 2500 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew R. Casper
Andrew R. Casper, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments).
Jasmine J. Gonzales
Jasmine J. Gonzales, 1100 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Darryon C. Griffin
Darryon C. Griffin, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, robbery with use of force, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jerad L. Holmes
Jerad L. Holmes, 1800 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Kurt F. Kenna
Kurt F. Kenna, 1400 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Heather M. Schattner
Heather M. Schattner, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.
Stephen S. Tolefree
Stephen S. Tolefree, 500 block of 6th Street, Racine, criminal trespass.