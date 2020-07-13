Racine woman allegedly slapped, spat on the face of a police officer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly slapped and elbowed a police officer in the face on Sunday and spat on him multiple times.

McKayla Henderson, 19, of the 1000 block of Center Street, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Center St. The officer found Henderson screaming and using profanities.

The officer tried to deescalate the situation, then Henderson threw a metal object at a group of people gathered nearby. As the officer approached, Henderson continued to scream and shout and, at one point, pointed to the officer and yelled "No, shut the [expletive] up before I stab your [expletive.]" She proceeded to push over a dumpster.

The officer tried to deescalate Henderson again and she ended up slapping and elbowing him in the face. She then turned toward the officer and spat in his mouth, on his cheeks and neck.