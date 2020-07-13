Racine woman allegedly slapped, spat on the face of a police officer

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly slapped and elbowed a police officer in the face on Sunday and spat on him multiple times.
McKayla Henderson, 19, of the 1000 block of Center Street, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Center St. The officer found Henderson screaming and using profanities.
The officer tried to deescalate the situation, then Henderson threw a metal object at a group of people gathered nearby. As the officer approached, Henderson continued to scream and shout and, at one point, pointed to the officer and yelled "No, shut the [expletive] up before I stab your [expletive.]" She proceeded to push over a dumpster.
The officer tried to deescalate Henderson again and she ended up slapping and elbowing him in the face. She then turned toward the officer and spat in his mouth, on his cheeks and neck.
As of Monday morning, Henderson remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $500 signature bond, online court records show. A competency hearing is set for Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Debra Jane Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Debra Jane Anderson, 2900 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Shabrina L Carter
Shabrina L Carter, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt robbery with use of force.
Glenn E Conroy Jr.
Glenn E Conroy Jr., 200 block of West Chestnut Street, attempt arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Gregory A Dawson Jr.
Gregory A Dawson Jr., 2200 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donnie D Gardner
Donnie (aka Deedee) D Gardner, 4200 South Circle Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andrew Joseph Glass
Andrew Joseph Glass, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimyagtta D Goodson
Kimyagtta D Goodson, 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments). disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Darryon C Griffin
Darryon C Griffin, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
McKayla E Henderson
McKayla E Henderson, 1000 block of Center Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Terry L Lagrone
Terry L Lagrone, Homeless, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery.
Patrick R Rogers
Patrick R Rogers, 900 block of Center Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond L Seay
Demond (aka Demon) L Seay, 2000 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kevin L Skilling
Kevin L Skilling, Beloit, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Lashaunda S Varner
Lashaunda S Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
James E Veasley
James E Veasley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Sean E Walkington
Sean E Walkington, Trevor, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Zita A Kripavicius
Zita A Kripavicius, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Manuel G Ramirez
Manuel G Ramirez, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyale R Rowe
Kyale R Rowe, Janesville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Manuel Wilberto Salas
Manuel Wilberto Salas, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
