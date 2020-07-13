Racine woman allegedly slapped, spat on the face of a police officer
2 comments

Racine woman allegedly slapped, spat on the face of a police officer

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly slapped and elbowed a police officer in the face on Sunday and spat on him multiple times. 

McKayla Henderson, 19, of the 1000 block of Center Street, was charged with battery to a law enforcement officer, throwing or discharging bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of Center St. The officer found Henderson screaming and using profanities.

The officer tried to deescalate the situation, then Henderson threw a metal object at a group of people gathered nearby. As the officer approached, Henderson continued to scream and shout and, at one point, pointed to the officer and yelled "No, shut the [expletive] up before I stab your [expletive.]" She proceeded to push over a dumpster.

The officer tried to deescalate Henderson again and she ended up slapping and elbowing him in the face. She then turned toward the officer and spat in his mouth, on his cheeks and neck. 

As of Monday morning, Henderson remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $500 signature bond, online court records show. A competency hearing is set for Aug. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Protesters, black leaders rip Madison police tactics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News