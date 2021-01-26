Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face, yelled that she was 'not a felon'

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face and yelled at an officer that she was "not a felon" even though no one accused her of such, according to court documents filed this week.
Janie L. Barron, 43, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers went to the 1900 block of Washington Avenue after someone called 911, said there was an emergency and then hung up.
Upon arrival, an officer saw a woman and man walk up to the house with the woman going inside and the man asking what was going on. The officer was met by a different woman at the door who "appeared to be very intoxicated" and wearing nothing but a tube top, the complaint stated. The woman in the tube top, later identified as Barron, began yelling at the man in the home.
The officer spoke to Barron and learned that she had fallen and had lacerations on her butt and legs.
The officer started to call for medical response, but then "Barron began to yell at" the officer that she was not a felon; online court records show that Barron indeed has no felony convictions in Wisconsin and the criminal complaint shows no conviction of any kind in Barron's history.
The officer tried to explain that no one had insinuated Barron was a felon, at which point Barron walked further into the house, according to the report. The officer met the other woman who said Barron had glass stuck inside her lacerations and that she fell through a glass table.
Barron got agitated at the officer's presence in the home and began to push the officer's arm while spitting at her. She continued to shove and strike the officer, eventually scratching the officer's face, before being arrested.
Barron was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit court on Tuesday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Feb. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
