Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face, yelled that she was 'not a felon'

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly scratched an officer's face and yelled at an officer that she was "not a felon" even though no one accused her of such, according to court documents filed this week.

Janie L. Barron, 43, of the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers went to the 1900 block of Washington Avenue after someone called 911, said there was an emergency and then hung up.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a woman and man walk up to the house with the woman going inside and the man asking what was going on. The officer was met by a different woman at the door who "appeared to be very intoxicated" and wearing nothing but a tube top, the complaint stated. The woman in the tube top, later identified as Barron, began yelling at the man in the home.

The officer spoke to Barron and learned that she had fallen and had lacerations on her butt and legs.