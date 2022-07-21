 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Racine woman allegedly pointed gun at man during an argument, yelled "I'm not afraid of going to jail!"

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at a man during an argument.

Shereka Johnson

Johnson

Shereka Lanece Johnson, 34, of the 1800 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer was sent to the 1800 block of Grange Avenue for a person with a gun. A man and woman were in an argument and the woman had a gun in her hand. She then got into a vehicle and left.

The officer noticed the mentioned vehicle driving northbound on Taylor Avenue. The officer ran a check on the vehicle and determined it belonged to Johnson.

A traffic stop was conducted and Johnson confirmed she got into an argument with a man, claiming she took her gun away from him after they got into an argument about money and the gun. The officer searched her vehicle and found a gun in a black purse that was loaded as well as a second loaded magazine inside the purse. 

An officer met with a woman who had a video showing Johnson holding a gun during the argument before turning away from the camera. She also said Johnson pointed the gun at the man and threatened to shoot him. She heard her also yell "I'm not afraid of going to jail!" before she drove away. 

Johnson was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is on Sept. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

