Racine woman allegedly pointed a gun at two men, had marijuana in her car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged after she allegedly pointed a gun at two men on the sidewalk.
Cassandra Matovich, 35, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, was charged with a count of pointing a firearm at another and possession of THC, second offense. Matovich was convicted of possessing THC on July 25, 2006.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, a Racine investigator was driving west in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when he observed a vehicle in the BP parking lot. Matovich had her arm out the window and was intentionally pointing the handgun at two men on the west sidewalk.
The investigator started to approach the vehicle, which exited the lot and began to travel east on Washington Avenue. As the vehicle was exiting the lot, Matovich began pointing the handgun out the window directly at the two men.
The investigator conducted a traffic stop where Matovich said that there was 8 ounces of marijuana in the car. The suspected marijuana later tested positive for THC and weighed 8.2 grams. After speaking with Matovich, officers observed a Taurus Model G2 9mm handgun lying on the front driver's seat.
Matovich said she arrived at the BP and recognized one of the males. She said the man had issues with her son in the past and that there was bad blood between the two families. She said that there was an exchange of words between herself and the man in the parking lot and ultimately admitted that she pointed the gun at him.
As of Monday morning, Matovich remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. She has a status conference set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Mylesha L Carter
Mylesha L Carter, 2400 block of 19th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Cassandra R Matovich
Cassandra R Matovich, 700 block of Eighth Street, Racine, pointing a firearm at another, possession of THC.
Robert P Pirk Jr.
Robert P Pirk Jr., 4800 block of Taylor Avenue, Mount Pleasant, arson of building.
Marvin E Gibson
Marvin E Gibson, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Joel M Hartley
Joel M Hartley, White Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lee T Hathaway
Lee T Hathaway, 1600 block of Richard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Clint A Laycock
Clint A Laycock, 2300 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donte Lamont Livingston
Donte Lamont Livingston, 3600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mario S Morales
Mario S Morales, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Mark Michael Stikel
Mark Michael Stikel, Franksville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.