Racine woman allegedly pointed a gun at two men, had marijuana in her car

RACINE — A Racine woman has been charged after she allegedly pointed a gun at two men on the sidewalk.

Cassandra Matovich, 35, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, was charged with a count of pointing a firearm at another and possession of THC, second offense. Matovich was convicted of possessing THC on July 25, 2006.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, a Racine investigator was driving west in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue when he observed a vehicle in the BP parking lot. Matovich had her arm out the window and was intentionally pointing the handgun at two men on the west sidewalk.

The investigator started to approach the vehicle, which exited the lot and began to travel east on Washington Avenue. As the vehicle was exiting the lot, Matovich began pointing the handgun out the window directly at the two men.

The investigator conducted a traffic stop where Matovich said that there was 8 ounces of marijuana in the car. The suspected marijuana later tested positive for THC and weighed 8.2 grams. After speaking with Matovich, officers observed a Taurus Model G2 9mm handgun lying on the front driver's seat.