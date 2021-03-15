Racine woman allegedly led police on 1.9-mile chase, charged with an OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman allegedly led police on a 1.9-mile chase and has been was charged with operating while intoxicated.
Angela A. Reese, 34, of the 2900 block of Blue Jay Court, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense), resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer saw a car traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to perform a stop. The car disregarded the siren and lights and turned onto Middle Road, increasing speed, and continued northbound until reaching Blue Jay Court and parking in a driveway.
Officers gave commands to the driver, identified as Reese, and her 13-year-old son. She began shouting at the officer, saying that the officers "do not have the right to pull her over." An officer ordered the son to get out of the car and he began to comply, but Reese climbed over the center console and jumped out of the passenger door to grab him and force him back into the car.
An officer then tried to use a taser on Reese and take her to the ground. After a minute of her resisting, officers were finally able to place her into handcuffs. Officers noticed an overwhelming smell of alcohol coming from her as she was slurring her words. She said to the officers that they weren't acting under the "laws of the land" and said "all of this for going 15 over."
Reese was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: March 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sherman L McNeil
Sherman L McNeil, 1700 block of Mead Street, Racine, aggravated battery (elderly person), disorderly conduct.
Erik Evan Peterson
Erik Evan Peterson, 5400 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Angela A Reese
Angela A Reese, 2900 block of Blue Jay Court, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jeffrey William Biermann
Jeffrey William Biermann, 300 block of Foxwood Drive, Waterford, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rodney L King
Rodney L King, 3600 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), discharge firearm within 100 yards of a building, negligent handling of a weapon.
Jerrand S Palmer
Jerrand S Palmer, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Antonia D Taborn
Antonia D Taborn, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
John T Gayden
John T Gayden, 1600 block of Woodrow Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Jemaris Timothy Johnson
Jemaris Timothy Johnson, 1800 block of 12th Street, Racine, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Wade B Jones IV
Wade B Jones IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).