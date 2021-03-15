 Skip to main content
Racine woman allegedly led police on 1.9-mile chase, charged with an OWI

CALEDONIA — A Racine woman allegedly led police on a 1.9-mile chase and has been was charged with operating while intoxicated.

Angela A. Reese, 34, of the 2900 block of Blue Jay Court, has been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense), resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer saw a car traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone and attempted to perform a stop. The car disregarded the siren and lights and turned onto Middle Road, increasing speed, and continued northbound until reaching Blue Jay Court and parking in a driveway.

Officers gave commands to the driver, identified as Reese, and her 13-year-old son. She began shouting at the officer, saying that the officers "do not have the right to pull her over." An officer ordered the son to get out of the car and he began to comply, but Reese climbed over the center console and jumped out of the passenger door to grab him and force him back into the car.

An officer then tried to use a taser on Reese and take her to the ground. After a minute of her resisting, officers were finally able to place her into handcuffs. Officers noticed an overwhelming smell of alcohol coming from her as she was slurring her words. She said to the officers that they weren't acting under the "laws of the land" and said "all of this for going 15 over."

Reese was given a $3,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

