Racine woman allegedly hits child, stabs his mother
Sunday incident

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly hit and spat on a child, then reportedly stabbed the child’s mother with a knife during an incident on Sunday.

Linda McCurty, 61, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of a child with the intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

Linda McCurty

McCurty

On Sunday, an officer responded to the 600 block of Ninth Street and spoke to the child and adult victim.

The officer learned that the child had been playing with other children from the neighborhood when he ran into McCurty, who reportedly made a comment about the child being fat. The child then called McCurty “Big Bird” and went to the porch of his residence.

While on his porch, the child heard McCurty talking about him under her breath and then he asked what she said. McCurty reportedly approached the child, got close to him, spat on him and then slapped him. The child tried to shield his face with his hands as McCurty punched him in the face and on top of his head about five times.

When the child tried to move, McCurty knocked him over and caused him to hit his head on the ground. The child then contacted the police to call his mother. The child said he experienced headaches from the incident.

The mother stated that she returned home and approached McCurty, asking “what’s your problem?” McCurty then reportedly pushed her, prompting the victim to push back. McCurty again approached the mother, reportedly stabbed her in the right arm with a knife and tried to swipe at her chest area with the knife but missed. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment that required stitches.

When the officer contacted McCurty, she agreed to make a statement without legal counsel present. The officer said he detected an odor of intoxicants from McCurty’s breath and she admitted to drinking a half-pint of E&J brandy. The officer reported that McCurty’s statements were largely rambling and didn’t make sense.

A status conference in McCurty’s case is set for July 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

