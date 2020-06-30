Racine woman allegedly hits child, stabs his mother

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly hit and spat on a child, then reportedly stabbed the child’s mother with a knife during an incident on Sunday.

Linda McCurty, 61, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of a child with the intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer responded to the 600 block of Ninth Street and spoke to the child and adult victim.

The officer learned that the child had been playing with other children from the neighborhood when he ran into McCurty, who reportedly made a comment about the child being fat. The child then called McCurty “Big Bird” and went to the porch of his residence.

While on his porch, the child heard McCurty talking about him under her breath and then he asked what she said. McCurty reportedly approached the child, got close to him, spat on him and then slapped him. The child tried to shield his face with his hands as McCurty punched him in the face and on top of his head about five times.