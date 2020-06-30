Racine woman allegedly hits child, stabs his mother

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly hit and spat on a child, then reportedly stabbed the child’s mother with a knife during an incident on Sunday.
Linda McCurty, 61, of the 600 block of Ninth Street, was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, physical abuse of a child with the intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer responded to the 600 block of Ninth Street and spoke to the child and adult victim.
The officer learned that the child had been playing with other children from the neighborhood when he ran into McCurty, who reportedly made a comment about the child being fat. The child then called McCurty “Big Bird” and went to the porch of his residence.
While on his porch, the child heard McCurty talking about him under her breath and then he asked what she said. McCurty reportedly approached the child, got close to him, spat on him and then slapped him. The child tried to shield his face with his hands as McCurty punched him in the face and on top of his head about five times.
When the child tried to move, McCurty knocked him over and caused him to hit his head on the ground. The child then contacted the police to call his mother. The child said he experienced headaches from the incident.
The mother stated that she returned home and approached McCurty, asking “what’s your problem?” McCurty then reportedly pushed her, prompting the victim to push back. McCurty again approached the mother, reportedly stabbed her in the right arm with a knife and tried to swipe at her chest area with the knife but missed. The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment that required stitches.
When the officer contacted McCurty, she agreed to make a statement without legal counsel present. The officer said he detected an odor of intoxicants from McCurty’s breath and she admitted to drinking a half-pint of E&J brandy. The officer reported that McCurty’s statements were largely rambling and didn’t make sense.
A status conference in McCurty’s case is set for July 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: June 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Ross G Hopkins
Ross G Hopkins, 1300 block of West Boulevard, Racine, possession of improvised explosives, possession of explosives for unlawful purpose, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife.
Michael K Hubbard
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael K Hubbard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Brittany J Johnson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brittany J Johnson, 1300 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jonathan L Leflore
Jonathan L Leflore, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, possession with intent toe deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Tiffany M Likness
Tiffany M Likness, 500 block of Greenfield Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David J Marshall Jr.
David J Marshall Jr., 400 block of West Chestnut Street, Burlington, attempting to flee or elude an officer, battery or threat to a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon.
Talon J Mascaretti
Talon J Mascaretti, 1200 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property, between $2,500-$5,000).
Linda McCurty
Linda McCurty, 600 block of Ninth Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Terrance J Moses
Terrance J Moses, 5100 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), felony bail jumping.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Johnnie E Russell
Johnnie E Russell, 1900 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, second degree reckless injury, battery (great bodily harm).
Luke A Walter
Luke A Walter, 1200 block of Riva Ridge, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brandon L Wheat
Brandon L Wheat, Zion, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), possession of THC.
William R Bassler
William R Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, intentionally abuse a hazardous substance.
Russell C Brown
Russell C Brown, 1800 block of Johnson Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Gregory Scott McClose
Gregory Scott McClose, 1600 block of Yout Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
James M Murphy
James M Murphy, 6300 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct.
Chris R Nelson
Chris R Nelson, 4700 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jillian M Nowik
Jillian M Nowik, 2000 block of West Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kiron D Price
Kiron D Price, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Tahid Malik Ratliff
Tahid Malik Ratliff, 2100 block of 57th Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jerome J Schultz
Jerome J Schultz, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Sonata B Topp
Sonata B Topp, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse).
Lionso Vega III
Lionso Vega III, Saint Francis, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jamie N Brewster
Jamie N Brewster, 3100 block of Hamlin Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500), attempt financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Aaron John Busse
Aaron John Busse, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000).
Richard Earl Butler Jr.
Richard (aka Daddy) Earl Butler Jr., 6500 block of Cedarhedge Drive, Racine, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to the officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Damien L Flores
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Damien L Flores, 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
