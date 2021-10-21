Racine woman allegedly had almost 2½ pounds of cocaine in apartment

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly had more than two pounds of cocaine in her apartment.

Mareena Harris, 28, of the 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine that's greater than 40 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The criminal complaint charging Harris, which was filed Thursday, did not say if the reported drug bust was related to other busts of alleged gang operations that yielded large amounts of cocaine in the city over the past two weeks.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an investigator executed a search warrant on an apartment on the 2100 block of Northwestern Ave., in the new apartments at the refurbished Horlick Manufacturing complex.