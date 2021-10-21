Racine woman allegedly had 2.3 pounds of cocaine in apartment

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly had 2.3 pounds of cocaine in her apartment.
Mareena Harris, 28, of the 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine that’s greater than 40 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The criminal complaint charging Harris, which was filed Thursday, did not say if the reported drug bust was related to other busts of alleged gang operations that yielded large amounts of cocaine in the city over the past two weeks.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, an investigator executed a search warrant on an apartment on the 2100 block of Northwestern Avenue, in the new apartments at the refurbished Horlick Manufacturing complex.
Upon entering the residence, officers located Harris and saw a bathroom door was blocked or barricaded. The officer broke open the door and found a man trying to destroy evidence. He was handcuffed and told officers he would find out who told police on them and kill them. There was 1,050 grams (2.3 pounds) of cocaine in the bathroom.
The man was not named in the criminal complaint, which was filed Thursday.
A top drawer of a kitchen cabinet had 6.2 grams of cocaine, 5.4 grams of marijuana and documents and a prescription bottle for Harris.
Harris was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
